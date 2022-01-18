More than 600 new cases over the weekend; 25 hospitalizations

MORE TESTING: More island residents continue to get tested at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan Thursday afternoon due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent days. Haruo Simion/The Guam Daily Post

 Haruo Simion/The Guam Daily Post

There were 604 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the Joint Information Center reported on Monday.

The JIC also reported 25 patients in local hospitals tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 20 are vaccinated and five are not.

Additionally, three COVID-19 patients were under intensive care and two were on ventilators.

The official case counts for the past weekend:

●  328 of 2,042 tests - 16% positivity rate

●  276 of 1,786 tests - 15.4% positivity rate

With the new cases, Guam has 3,896 people in active isolation as of Monday. Guam has had a total of 23,581 officially reported cases and 274 deaths.

 Guam has 131,898 residents who are fully vaccinated.

