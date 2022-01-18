There were 604 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the Joint Information Center reported on Monday.

The JIC also reported 25 patients in local hospitals tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 20 are vaccinated and five are not.

Additionally, three COVID-19 patients were under intensive care and two were on ventilators.

The official case counts for the past weekend:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

● 328 of 2,042 tests - 16% positivity rate

● 276 of 1,786 tests - 15.4% positivity rate

With the new cases, Guam has 3,896 people in active isolation as of Monday. Guam has had a total of 23,581 officially reported cases and 274 deaths.

Guam has 131,898 residents who are fully vaccinated.