There were 604 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the Joint Information Center reported on Monday.
The JIC also reported 25 patients in local hospitals tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 20 are vaccinated and five are not.
Additionally, three COVID-19 patients were under intensive care and two were on ventilators.
The official case counts for the past weekend:
● 328 of 2,042 tests - 16% positivity rate
● 276 of 1,786 tests - 15.4% positivity rate
With the new cases, Guam has 3,896 people in active isolation as of Monday. Guam has had a total of 23,581 officially reported cases and 274 deaths.
Guam has 131,898 residents who are fully vaccinated.