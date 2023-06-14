Weekend grass fire in central Guam posed no threat, says GFD

A grass fire that burned for most of Saturday was no threat to the community, according to the Guam Fire Department.

As early as Saturday morning, visible smoke could be seen coming from the Ordot-Chalan Pago area of central Guam, continuing into the evening.

GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido confirmed Saturday evening there was a grass fire between the Ordot Dump and the site where Korean Airlines Flight 801 crashed in 1997.

Garrido explained that, although smoke had been visible since the morning hours of Saturday, it was first reported to GFD at 1:23 p.m. and prompted an immediate response.

However, because the site was inaccessible, GFD decided to monitor the fire, which Garrido stated covered approximately 5 acres.

"The district commander was monitoring the area throughout the day into the evening, as well as (the U.S.) Navy Fire and Emergency Service from Nimitz Hill," he told the Post.

Since the area was "no threat to the community or assets around the area," he said, no units responded to put out the fire.

According to Garrido, the grass fire burned itself out before sunrise Sunday, and its cause remains unknown.