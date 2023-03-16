Job seekers will have another opportunity to land their dream careers, as Micronesia Mall will be hosting a job fair Saturday and Sunday, Goodwind Development Corp. said in a press release.

Participating companies include Goodwind Travel and Tour Corp. Inc., Philippine Airlines, American Bakery, Goodwind Development Corporation and Guam Beachfront Residences, Goodwind said in the release. Employers will be present to talk with potential workers.

All are encouraged to polish their resumes and dress for success, as candidates will have the chance to participate in interviews onsite at the mall.

The job fair will be from 1 to 5 p.m. in Concourse 4, across from Jeans Warehouse.

These employment opportunities offer competitive wages, benefits and excellent work environments as incentives for applicants, according to Goodwin Development Corp. officials.

Those with different experience levels are welcome to apply as multiple positions beginning with entry-level jobs are available, Goodwind said in the release.