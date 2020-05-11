The Giving Tree Preschool Centers and Fizz & Co. have partnered to hold a food and baby goods drive for families on Guam who are in need.

Lani Tamondong, owner of the preschool, said she and her team try to give back to the community when they can. During the current pandemic, she said they’ve seen many families reaching out via social media to elected officials, saying they lost their jobs or hours at work and need help.

“We’ll be doing this every day from 12 to 5 o’clock, the drop-off site is at Fizz & Co. and we’ll be here until Saturday and we are accepting nonperishable food items," Tamondong said. "We’re accepting personal hygiene products, feminine products. We’re also accepting baby diapers, baby formula, baby foods, and all the items will be donated to Catholic Social Service to help the families most affected by this pandemic."

On March 13, the governor shut down nonessential agencies and, several days later, did the same with nonessential businesses as part of the effort to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This allowed more people to stay at home, which meant less contact within the community, and that, according to the governor and her medical advisers, helped slow the spread.

However, it also meant many people lost working hours or lost their jobs as businesses couldn’t afford to maintain payroll. And while federal assistance programs were promised, they’ve been slow to roll out, and there’s been little locally funded help for many families. Government officials said the economic impact payment is expected to be out early this week.

“We try to help out and support the community anytime there’s a need. And we see that there’s a need. We see that families are without jobs and there isn’t any financial support that was given timely,” Tamondong said.

She reached out to Fizz & Co.’s LeAnn Crisostomo, who has held at least one food drive to help fellow residents. The two women decided Fizz & Co. would be the main drop-off point.

“We contacted the Catholic Social Service and we asked them if they needed any help. They said there are hundreds of families that are going to them since the lockdown. … and that they need a lot of help,” Tamondong said. “They even asked us to expand donations for baby diapers and baby food because there are so much families who need help now because they’re out of work.”

Anyone with questions about what to donate can call Fizz & Co. at 922-3499, or message either company on Facebook or Instagram.