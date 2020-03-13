Nurses and other health care workers began using thermal scanners on Thursday to check if departing or arriving passengers have a fever.

The A.B. Won Pat International Airport, in conjunction with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, started the screening efforts as the COVID-19 crisis has been characterized as a global pandemic.

On Guam, there is no single confirmed case of COVID-19, but public health officials are waiting for the test results on two patients after two other suspected cases were ruled out.

In the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled, the World Health Organization stated.

WHO stated there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives.

More than 90% of cases are in just four countries, and two of those are China and South Korea, according to WHO data.

John M. Quinata, deputy executive manager for the Guam airport agency, said the scanners can detect only temperature.

There are currently four thermal scanners at the Guam airport – calibrated to the body temperature range of humans and animals — among other features.

As passengers arrive and go through U.S. Customs and Border Protection screening, Quinata said, thermal scanners and cameras — along with nurses and airport police — are stationed for the initial assessments.

At the departure area, passengers are divided into lines and are met with certified nursing assistants operating the thermal scanners.

Based on the nurses' temperature reading of a passenger, those found with a body temperature of 97.5 degrees Fahrenheit or lower are allowed to proceed through to the Transportation Security Administration screening and those with temperatures above 97.5 F are subject to additional health care screening.

"When these scanners do detect a person that has an elevated temperature, that's when (nurses) take them into a processing area to go further into the assessment," Quinata said.

Quinata said Public Health has the authority to deny a passenger from leaving and the authority to quarantine individuals for an extended amount of time.

Quinata said Public Health nurses provide the health assessment while airport officers assist with passengers who may refuse the process.

The airport invested in $11,000 for its thermal cameras while the four other thermal scanners — which are used at the departure area — were from the Guam Power Authority.

According to Quinata, aside from thermal scanners used at the departure area which can scan one person at a time, the thermal camera set at the arrivals area is able to detect about 10 passengers at a time.

"Once it detects a heat source that's greater than 97.5 F, it alerts the nurse or operator," he said.

He said the airport is looking at getting another thermal camera.