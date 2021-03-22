There's a plan to move vehicle registration services out of the Department of Revenue and Taxation building in Barrigada, which would then allow the agency to open up walk-in drivers license services from the current two-day-a-week schedule.

"We are currently working to move out vehicle registration so that we can accommodate driver's license services 5 days a week," said Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.

No other details have been made available. Local residents, many of whom have said they understand that DRT is trying to figure out how to provide services in the middle of a pandemic, are looking forward to being able to walk in to DRT to take care of tax filing, payments, drivers licenses, passports, vehicle registration and Real IDs, among other services DRT provides. Others are asking when DRT will reopen.

The agency has been working on modified hours since Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero transitioned the island from Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 to 2 on Jan. 19. DRT reopened to walk-ins for certain branches only. The limited hours were a precaution after three employees tested positive for COVID-19. PCOR3

DRT has encouraged residents to take advantage of online services, including vehicle registration.

"It's easier, it's faster, I don't have to make an appointment or go wait in line," said Leila Uong, who recently renewed her vehicle registration. "It's way easier than going in line and parking your car and waiting. Especially now with tax season and people trying to get in to file their taxes, too."

The agency also has been open for appointments. However, residents have said appointments are typically booked for months on end.

Other residents, like Tomas Fejeran, is wondering why DRT can’t simply reopen considering the island is now in PCOR 3.

“I need to get my license renewed and the’s only certain days the week to get our license done,” said Fejeran who is a military veteran with a disability.

Last year, he was among the hundreds of residents who waited in lines outside of DRT to register his vehicle. Because of his status, he said he "only had to wait for an hour or so." He felt bad though for those people who had to wait longer.

Several months ago, he also made an appointment online to renew his license. Only to find out that the Hagåtña location, which is where he made his appointment at, has been shut down.

“I haven’t received a notice saying they’re going to reschedule me, or what’s going to happen to my appointment,” he said.

He’s now considering waiting in line to both renew his vehicle and renew his drivers license.

“I was going to get in line but people who’ve done it say they have to get there at midnight. I can’t do that,” he said.

There have been local residents who’ve noted that they were able to get their business taken care of after lining up as early as 1 a.m. outside of the DRT building along Route 16 in Barrigada. In the morning, DRT employees will go through the line of cars and pull about 150 or so for walk-in services who are seen between those with appointments.

On some nights vehicles are lined up as early as 10 p.m. And as school buses make their way down Route 16 in the morning, traffic is slow as other residents attempt to get in on the line as well, nearly blocking off the flow of traffic on one of the island’s busiest thoroughfares.

Fejeran said he understands that people are worried about spreading COVID-19 but noted that many different businesses and various agencies are able to accommodate more people.

“Why can’t Rev and Tax open up, too?” he said. “It doesn’t make any sense to me. There shouldn’t be anymore limited hours. Just open it up. I work at a store, we open up but we take precautions. Kmart is open. Home Depot has been open. If stores can handle it, I don’t see why DRT and GovGuam agencies can’t too.”