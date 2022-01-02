Making her grand entrance into the world at 5 seconds after the stroke of midnight, baby Amelia Faith beat her competitors to become Guam’s - and America’s - first baby of 2022.

The second child of parents Alison Francisco and Jericson Turla, baby Amelia Faith weighed in at 6 pounds and 9 ounces, and measured 18 inches long.

Her arrival was a surprise, said parents and Ob-Gyn, Dr. Tom Shieh. Francisco said her due date was Jan. 13 - but as the countdown to the new year started so did her contractions.

At around 5 p.m., Friday, Francisco started feeling the first pangs of labor and was admitted to the hospital shortly afterwards. Even then, she wasn’t anticipating delivering at midnight.

“I honestly thought I was going to give birth the next day because I wasn’t progressing as much at first,” she said. But hours later the pains increased.

“I was dilating really quickly and I thought, 'Oh my God, this baby might come out before midnight,'” Francisco said.

And while it didn’t happen quite that fast, Amelia Faith came just late enough to make it to the new year while also beating out two other families who were expected to deliver this week, according to Dr. Shieh.

“The New Year Baby was unexpectedly first,” he said. “I was in labor room waiting for my other two moms to deliver, and we all did not think she would be the first. I am glad all three of my moms delivered safely, all naturally with no inductions, and babies are all healthy.”

Francisco said Amelia Faith’s big sister also was born soon after labor pains started. In fact, she said, for both deliveries she asked for an epidural but because the babies arrived quickly she didn’t get it.

“This time around I requested for an epidural again but wasn’t able to get it again. But the pain wasn’t as bad as my first,” Francisco said. “She came out pretty quick.”

After five pushes, the couple welcomed their baby girl, and all the pain of childbirth disappeared, Francisco said.

“There’s not enough words to describe the feeling, especially when you hold your baby,” the mom said. “She’s on your chest for the first time, it’s like I didn’t even experience all that pain I experienced moments (before).”

Even after spending the night in labor then breastfeeding in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2022, she was wide awake.

“I am still in denial about what happened. I don’t even know, I am just eating a sandwich right now,” said Francisco an hour-and-a-half after giving birth.

Welcoming baby with gifts

The hoopla of giving birth to the first baby of the new year is surreal, she said.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” she said. “But, we are definitely going to be buying all the newspapers and saving all the clippings putting it in her baby book.”

Continuing what’s become a community tradition, Archway Inc., along with business partners celebrated Amelia Faith’s arrival gifts, valued at $7,481, through their program, called the “I Love Guam New Year Baby”.

“Celebrating new life is an event that should be celebrated, especially when we’ve seen so much loss and suffering in this time of pandemic. The I Love Guam New Year Baby program highlights this positive and joyful event by recognizing America’s first-born and presenting the family with a prize package,” said Mika Caldwell, vice president of Archway Inc. “We can’t thank our generous partners enough who continue to donate year after year. We want to also recognize our 2017 New Year Baby, Kylie Ray Tesalona and family who continue to pay it forward with their annual donation.”

The gift package includes an assortment of baby supplies, gift baskets, gift certificates to local restaurants and retail stores, free fuel, and cash. Gifts include a car seat; a year’s supply of diapers, gift certificates to restaurants, stores and gas stations; and $500 in cash among other generous donations.

‘They are like twins’

Right now, Francisco is looking forward to introducing Amelia to her big sister, who is 1 and a half years old.

“They are like twins,” she said. “When she came out I thought she looks exactly like her sister. Their weight too was very similar, Francisco said.

She said in hopes of preparing her toddler for a baby sister, she’s been reading books, including ones with big sisters, and buying dolls.

“Not sure if she truly comprehends what’s about to happen, but, we are very excited to see her reaction,” Francisco said.

The mom also share her appreciation for Dr. Shieh.

“He’s very professional proficient and quick. He gave a lot of encouraging words when I was in labor, it was really intense,” Francisco said. “We are just really incredibly blessed and thankful. Especially that she came out healthy. That’s all we wanted.”