The dining room was still closed Wednesday afternoon, but Wendy’s Barrigada reopened the drive-thru following some of its workers having confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

“The health, safety and well-being of our employees and community are our priorities. We were informed that three employees at our Barrigada location tested positive for COVID-19 through contact tracing,” the company said in a released statement.

The local Wendy’s franchise is “supporting” the three infected employees, who are currently in quarantine and receiving care and treatment. The Department of Public Health and Social Services has been consulted, and other workers identified as close contacts have been asked to produce a negative test result for COVID-19 before returning to work.

“Our store temporarily closed yesterday for additional deep cleaning and sanitizing of the work areas and common spaces. This morning, we voluntarily closed for breakfast to allow staff to get tested,” the company stated Wednesday.

Wendy’s Guam said it will try to minimize disruption in hours of operations for its Barrigada location, and thanked its customers for their patience and understanding.