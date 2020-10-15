Wendy's Tamuning to reopen tomorrow after sanitizing, deep-cleaning

Wendy's Tamuning closed today to allow the restaurant to implement measures to protect its employees and customers from COVID-19 risk.

"The health, safety and well-being of our employees and community are our priorities. Today, we were informed that an employee at our Tamuning location tested positive for COVID-19 through contact tracing," Wendy's Guam stated.

The employee last worked on Monday evening from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. without symptoms, according to the company.

"Wendy’s Guam is providing support to this employee and their family. The employee is now in quarantine, receiving the care and treatment necessary for their recovery," it stated.

"We have notified our employees and are following Department of Public Health & Social Services (DPHSS) and CDC guidelines and procedures. Co-workers of the employee who were in close contact will remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor."

Wendy's Tamuning temporarily closed Thursday for thorough and deep cleaning of the work areas and common spaces. "In addition to our own deep cleaning procedures, we are having Plan B Cleaning Services provide additional disinfection services," the company stated.

"We anticipate opening Friday morning, Oct. 16, but with shortened hours. Our Tamuning location will close at 7 p.m. nightly until further notice. We will keep you posted on further updates. Thank you for your patience and understanding during these times. Stay safe," according to Wendy's Tamuning.

