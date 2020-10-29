'We're all juggling and moving beds'

Guam Memorial Hospital is setting up more COVID-19 care areas and bigger medical tents for patient overflow as it deals with a surge in hospitalizations that could soon hit "triple-digits" from a record-high of 88 on Wednesday, officials said.

Blue Med tents with negative air pressure will replace the existing warrior tents for the hospital's emergency room department, among other things.

While GMH recently got some 40 nurses from two staffing solution agencies, inclusive of nurses for the intensive care unit, emergency room, telemetry and hemodialysis, they are still not enough.

"The number may sound (like) a lot but again our numbers for COVID patients are on the rise and it’s been predicted by the models of Dr. (Felix) Cabrera that it's gonna hit triple-digits," GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said.

Besides 88 hospitalizations, the total confirmed COVID-19 positive cases on Guam reached 4,466 as of Wednesday night, with 77 deaths.

"We are up to 88 (hospitalizations) now. That's the highest we've ever been. It's a cause for concern and we are all juggling and moving beds and restructuring the hospital to then accommodate these COVID individuals," Perez-Posadas said. The 88 total was as of 8 p.m. On Wednesday morning, the total at GMH was 83.

The average number of COVID-19 patients in the ER ranges from 10 to 13 on a daily basis, she said.

80 to 94 hours to get a hospital bed

Because of the surge, it takes about 80 to 94 hours for these individuals in the ER to get into a hospital bed, Perez-Posadas said.

"They end up waiting in the emergency room for long hours and that's a serious issue, a serious concern," she said.

The hospital is trying to make use of every available space — to include using the GMH volunteers' Gift Shop for patient care.

Patient beds outside GMH

GMH board trustee Sarah Nededog, during the board's meeting Wednesday night via Zoom, said she's trying to grasp the planning that's going into addressing the overflow of patients coming into the emergency room.

She said the hospital should avoid as much as possible placing patients on beds outside the hospital, based on photos released to the media including The Guam Daily Post, showing a handful of hospital beds or stretchers right outside the hospital building fronting the emergency department.

Perez-Posadas said setting up the empty stretchers outside the building "was not authorized" by the medical director, the ER physician on duty, and others.

She said it was "set up in anticipation for the multiple vehicular accident that was expected to come in."

"Patients were not put in there at all. It's not part of our casualty plan. We do not put stretchers out there to receive patients," Perez-Posadas told the board. "That was never at all authorized so patients were not put on it, it was just for that evening on Wednesday when ER was saturated with COVID patients and other patients waiting."

Perez-Posadas said the individual who made the decision felt that she had no option. There were options, she said, including COVID-19 care units 1 and 2.

"But for some reason, that was not communicated, that was not discussed with anyone," she said.

'Just too much'

A member of the hospital staff, who declined to be named, said GMH has had an overflow of patients in the ER since Oct. 21.

"We need help, this is just too much," the hospital staff said, citing the lack of medical personnel as among the number of challenges.

There’s an investigation into why hospital beds were placed out on the curb outside the GMH emergency room, William Kando, associate administrator of operations for GMH, said.

Nededog said this also brings the idea of hiring a GMH public information officer that has experience in working with hospitals or clinics. Perez-Posadas said the hiring process is ongoing.

Thursday morning, GMH will move the pediatrics unit from the fourth floor down to the first floor, Perez-Posadas said.

She said with hospitalization numbers continuing to rise, GMH is looking at converting either the third or fourth floor into another COVID-19 care unit.

Changed directives

Perez-Posadas said the initial directive for GMH to be designated as a COVID-19 hospital and GRMC as a non-COVID-19 hospital "has changed."

Both have been taking all patients regardless of COVID-19 diagnosis, and this will continue.