Juan Flores, 72, and his wife Carlina may have decided against COVID-19 vaccination for themselves were it not for their 31 grandchildren and five children.

The Yigo couple, who's been married for 51 years, was initially "leery" about getting vaccinated.

But they said if it meant being able to travel again without too much hassle, to see the rest of the family after a year, then they will take the opportunity to get vaccinated. And they did.

"We're doing this for our kids and 31 grandkids," Carlina Flores, 67, said as she and her husband got their second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Mangilao Senior Citizen Center on Tuesday. "We love to travel, too."

Helizer Carbon, 56, and his wife Rosie, 57, said they decided to get their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech on Tuesday because they help care for their four grandchildren ages 3 to 6.

"We want to be protected from the virus and we don't want to give the virus to the grandkids," he said. "They're still so young."

His aunt, Zenaida Carbon, 86, also got her second Pfizer dose.

They're among the 100 individuals who received their first or second COVID-19 vaccination shots at the Department of Public Health and Social Services' second village-based vaccination clinic this week.

The next one will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at the Agat Gym.

These village-based clinics are separate from the ones administered at the University of Guam Calvo Fieldhouse.

'I want to hug my brothers again'

"I took the vaccine because I wanted to hug my brothers again. That's the choice that I decided and that's what I did," Guam Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Walter Leon Guerrero said on Tuesday as he prepared to get his second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Prior to the actual vaccination, he spent moments with his older brother, Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, immunization advisor for DPHSS. They are among seven siblings in the family.

"You should take it," Walter Leon Guerrero said, for those who are still deciding whether to get vaccinated or not. "We're moving forward and without taking these shots, we may not meet the goal where we want to be. We're missing out on a big opportunity if we don't take advantage of it."

Guam, Alaska tied on #3

Guam ranks third among U.S. states and territories in terms of the percentage of people who have had two or full COVID-19 vaccination shots, based on Bloomberg's data gathered from government websites, official statements and interviews.

Guam shares the third spot with Alaska.

The territories and the state of Alaska have been the most fully vaccinated population as of Feb. 15, based on Bloomberg data:

• American Samoa, 10.7%

• Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, 10%

• Guam and Alaska, 7.8%

• Louisiana, 5.5%

• Connecticut, 5.4%

In terms of percentage of the population who got at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, Guam's ranking remains the same at number three: American Samoa has 20.4% of its population who got at least one shot; Alaska, 17.3%; Guam, 17%; CNMI, 16.7%; and New Mexico, 13.7%.

Guam's Joint Information Center said as of Monday night, Guam administered a total of 41,672 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Of this number, 13,064 were for second doses, and 28,608 for first doses administered.

Of the 51,300 doses delivered to Guam, 81% or 41,672 has been administered so far.

'I'm feeling alright'

Joe Meno, 64, tried to get his second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Monday when Public Health held its first village-based vaccine clinic in Inarajan.

But when he showed up at around 11 a.m. at the Inarajan Mayor's Office, Public Health already ran out of Moderna vaccines.

"So they told me to go to Mangilao on Tuesday to get the Moderna vaccine," he said.

With five children and 13 grandchildren, Meno said he does not want to take the risk so he got fully vaccinated.

"I feel alright," he said, after getting his second dose.

Meno loves reading about what Dr. Anthony Fauci had to say about the COVID-19 vaccination. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and serves as Biden's chief medical adviser on COVID-19.

"That's what I hear from Dr. Fauci. It's better to do these things and protect ourselves better," Meno said.

As for the Flores couple, they said they plan on traveling to Texas in the summer if several travel restrictions are lifted by then.

They said they will still wear masks and maintain social distance in public.

But they said it would be difficult to do so when they're with family members, so getting fully vaccinated could help protect them from getting sick from the virus.

"There's no 6 feet apart in my family," Carlina Flores said.