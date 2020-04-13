'We're everywhere. ... We also need to stay alive'

Longtime public school nurse Betty Diaz has seen her and her colleagues' duties evolve over the past few weeks.

"We're the most flexible group. We're everywhere, from the hospital to the airport, the north and south clinics, as well as in the call center," Diaz said. "We are a big group assisting in the COVID-19 response now that the schools are closed. And we also need to stay alive."

Staying alive among nurses and other health professionals, however, needs the general public's cooperation, she said.

"Stay home. Help stop the spread of the virus," she said. "Our biggest problem is the public. Many are still not staying home."

Diaz, a registered nurse with the Guam Department of Education for more than 20 years, said 43 Guam DOE nurses are part the COVID-19 disaster teams.

They have been mobilized since mid-March to assist in the fight against the disease.

Some are assisting Guam Memorial Hospital, while most are working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"We're all on shifts now. Some are at the airport and port, assisting in assessing passengers. Some are at the satellite clinics or hotels, where there are people on quarantine; and some are answering calls from people who have questions or concerns," she said.

She said anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call 311.

Access to phones and the Internet, she said, has been a great help in spreading awareness and answering questions from the public.

"We also refer people to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website for more information," she said. "Again, the main message is for people to stay home. If you need to go shopping for food, go by yourself – don't take the whole family. And make sure you wash your hands, disinfect what you bring inside the house and leave your shoes outside the door."