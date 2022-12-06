'We're going to protest it': Incoming senator, others oppose abortion bill

As lawmakers worked their way to the Guam Congress Building on Monday morning to continue the final session of this legislative term, they were greeted by various protesters holding signs opposing Bill 291-36, also known as the Guam Heartbeat Act.

Among those protesting was Sen.-elect William Parkinson.

“We were at all the entrances of the Legislature, so that way, regardless of what direction they came in, the senators would see our message before they went into session,” Parkinson said.

The Guam Heartbeat Act would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, or within about six weeks – sooner than when women may know they are pregnant. The measure makes no exceptions for rape or incest, only medical emergencies.

The bill has garnered support, but also significant public opposition, with the vast majority of written testimony opposing the bill.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who has advocated for access to abortion care, is expected to veto the Guam Heartbeat Act should it pass the Legislature.

Parkinson had also campaigned on abortion rights. He said about a dozen people appeared to protest Monday.

“It's really just to express ourselves and let them know to vote 'no' on the bill. Because before, our last protest was about, 'Hey, don't even entertain the bill, let it die. Don't let it be determined by a lame-duck session.' But now that they've decided to put it on the agenda, we're going to protest it every step of the way,” Parkinson said.

The Guam Heartbeat Act was added to the session agenda last week.

The Legislature remains in the Committee of the Whole at this time, discussing funding-related measures, and is yet to take up the Guam Heartbeat Act.

Parkinson said he was unsure if a protest would take place every day, but added that they are communicating and are ready to gather when the measure is put up for a vote. He said he believed that Guam People for Choice, a coalition opposed to restrictions on abortion access, which supports reproductive freedom on island, was the main group to organize Monday's protest.

Mothers exempt

Rather than authorize government officials to enforce its provisions, the Guam Heartbeat Act would arm private citizens with the authority to sue, for up to $10,000, anyone who may have violated the measure. However, women who seek or obtain abortions are exempted from any such lawsuit.

The measure is similar to a Texas law, which was created to evade judicial review at a time when abortion was still constitutionally protected.

But back in June, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark decision repealing old case law that held abortion as a constitutional right. This allowed states to impose direct bans, not needing the kind of language proposed in the Guam Heartbeat Act or enacted in the Texas law.

That includes Guam's old ban enacted in 1990, which imposes criminal penalties even on women seeking or obtaining an abortion.

Because of legal precedent at the time, the ban was deemed unconstitutional and placed under an injunction, meaning it does not apply for now. However, it was never repealed. While it remains to be seen what will happen to the Guam Heartbeat Act, Attorney General-elect Douglas Moylan has already said that he plans to move to dissolve the injunction placed on the old ban, which would make it enforceable.