'We're losing this battle': Lujan bill seeks soldiers for drug war

A bill was introduced to help the Guam Police Department and the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency with hiring to better fight the war on methamphetamine.

Bill 108-37, or the Comprehensive Crystal Meth Prevention and Improved Law Enforcement and Safety Act of 2023, was introduced by Sen. Jesse Lujan with the purpose of assisting GPD and Guam Customs in hiring personnel experienced in "drug detection, enforcement and prevention."

The measure, if passed, would provide funds for GPD to hire five experienced drug investigators or detectives, along with equipment and a K-9 unit, and for Customs to hire 12 experienced inspectors.

Bill 108 also defines "experienced or seasoned personnel" as having a minimum of five years of knowledge with direct practice in drug enforcement, and a minimum of 10 years of experience in law enforcement.

With salaries for the GPD hires starting at $85,000 and Customs starting at $60,000, Lujan told The Guam Daily Post he hopes Bill 108 will attract recruits from "anywhere at this point," but also added it may bring back personnel who left GPD and Customs for "greener pastures."

"Their role is to specifically fight the war on crystal meth and they can go anywhere to recruit ... and it'd be great if we're able to bring back folks that have left us for greener pastures. We're hoping that this will provide even greener pastures," said Lujan, who said he learned after speaking with GPD and Customs leadership that their agencies had become "training grounds" for other entities, such as those in the federal government.

'A state of emergency'

Lujan said he feels Guam is in a state of emergency when it comes to the amount of meth on island, but with no emergency proclaimed by the governor, he thinks Bill 108 will help solve the problem because the island "can't just wait to train enough specialized detectives."

In addition, the prominence of meth being reported in the media and the price going down is not being addressed, he said.

"We are in a state of emergency and I'm hoping that the administration will proclaim a crystal meth emergency here in Guam, and that way resources are given to the police department, the first responders, and Customs and Quarantine, and we can be able to fight this. But, at this point, nothing's happening," Lujan said before adding the measure, also sponsored by Sens. Thomas Fisher, Dwayne San Nicolas and Chris Barnett, will equip law enforcement with the tools to fight what Lujan said has become a losing battle.

"If you're fighting a war and all you have are rifles and your enemy has missiles, ... planes, ... tanks, you've got to up your game," he said. "You're not going to win those battles if all you have is rifles. ... You're going to be on the losing end. At this point, we're losing this battle."