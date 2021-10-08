'We're still in a surge': Babies among new COVID-19 cases

There are five children with COVID-19 at Guam Memorial Hospital, ranging from 1 day to 8 years old, officials said.

The report issued Thursday night by the Joint Information Center noted that five of the 60 COVID-19 patients in Guam hospitals are children. Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor’s communications director, said the children are 1 day old, 2 days old, 1 month old, 22 months old and 8 years old.

The number of children infected with COVID-19 was discussed Thursday morning at the Department of Public Health and Social Services press conference.

Dr. Annette David, State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup chairperson, noted concerns that two children were in the pediatric intensive care unit. She and Dr. Ann Pobutsky, Guam’s territorial epidemiologist, along with Chima Mbakwem, DPHSS COVID-19 containment/isolation lead, continue to urge residents to get vaccinated. They said, along with wearing masks, practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing or sanitizing, these combined measures are helping to slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the respiratory disease it causes.

Pobutsky noted the number of new cases has hit a plateau. She added, however, the numbers continue to exceed 100 new cases a day.

“We are seeing a dip, but we’re still over the 100 mark,” she said, referring to the 159 cases reported Wednesday.

On Thursday night, JIC reported 138 new cases out of 1,283 tests conducted.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“So, it’s fluctuating. We’re still in a surge. It’s more than 100 cases a day, we’re not going to … say we’re out of a surge until we’re below 25 cases per day," Pobutsky said.

Pobutsky noted that Guamanians in the 18-39 and 40-59 age groups lead the number of cases, which she said could be just a reflection of these age groups being members of the island's workforce.

Data also showed that in 2020, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death for Guam, surpassing cerebrovascular diseases. The top two causes of death in 2020 remained disease of the heart and malignant neoplasms.

The doctors also encouraged residents to get tested, noting that most of the recent fatalities have been categorized as "dead on arrival."

Pobutsky said there's limited data on these residents, so officials don't know what happened.

"It might be people who don’t know they have a chronic condition," Pobutsky said, noting that whatever health issues the patients had may have been aggravated by COVID-19 without them realizing it.

David noted that with COVID-19, blood oxygen levels can decrease and someone with heart disease or cancer, for example, may not be able to withstand the drop.