A clash of views on whether allowing cannabis in Tumon will bring in more or fewer tourists to Guam continues, with the author of the legalization bill, Sen. Clynton Ridgell, and Guam Visitors Bureau officials raising more points and counterpoints.

Ridgell said in the same year that adult cannabis use became legal, Guam's tourist arrivals reached a record-high 1.6 million in fiscal year 2019.

"Despite record tourism numbers after the legalization of cannabis, GVB is again stoking unfounded fears that cannabis will hurt tourism all while ignoring the data in front of them," Ridgell said Wednesday.

A day earlier, GVB board Chairman Sonny Ada and Vice President Gerry Perez addressed tourism industry representatives, reiterating that Guam stands to lose more than $500 million in tourism revenue and nearly 5,000 jobs when tourists from Japan, Korea and Taiwan stop coming because of cannabis.

"We can't keep screwing around debating if cannabis should be allowed in hotel zones or not," Ada said. "Our suppliers of tourists have made it very clear it will negatively affect arrivals."

The Cannabis Control Board will finalize the rules in 2021, before forwarding them to the Legislature for final approval.

Perez said despite their differences, the GVB board and the Cannabis Control Board are "not adversaries."

"Just so people don't misunderstand the nature of our discussions, we are not adversaries but rather we're two groups wanting to do what's best for Guam under the new law," Perez said.

But GVB is also now looking to the 36th Guam Legislature to consider its concerns and not allow cannabis in the tourist district of Tumon.

Senators will have a final say on the rules before implementation.

'Waste of taxpayer dollars'

Perez said the numbers showing a massive negative impact on Asian tourist arrivals are based on a GVB assessment done this month, focused on the impact of cannabis on the East Asian core tourism markets of Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

This comes months after GVB, as required by law, commissioned an economic study for the Cannabis Control Board.

Perez acknowledged the first study's findings that the cannabis industry would generate additional revenue for Guam and was more focused on a "Western consumer mindset."

That study, paid for by GVB, showed that the cannabis industry would generate an estimated $133 million in additional revenue for Guam's economy annually, Ridgell said.

He said if the concerns brought up this month were of dire urgency to GVB, "it is puzzling why they were unable to address them in this study that they were in charge of, before they submitted it to the board for adoption."

"Now they are claiming that cannabis will hurt the tourism industry, a statement that directly contradicts their own work, the work of the dedicated researchers they commissioned, and overall, projects their unfounded opposition to the growth of this industry and the visitor industry alike," Ridgell said.

The senator said it seems GVB paid a company to conduct a study, "but they didn't like the outcome of the study they paid for so they made up their own numbers."

"What a waste of taxpayer dollars," he said.

Perez said the recent GVB study "contains data, assumptions and detailed analysis that supports" GVB's position.

Just recently, Perez said, GVB conducted a Korean consumer survey asking about cannabis and travel, with 785 survey respondents and a 3.4% margin of error.

As of Dec. 28, the survey shows 2.04% would travel to a destination with legalized cannabis, as presented at the GVB general membership meeting.