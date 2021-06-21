WestCare Pacific Islands is now accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, known as CARF. This is the second time the nonprofit has received accreditation on an organizational level. It earned its first accreditation in 2017 for programs including the rapid rehousing of homeless veterans, which continues to be the only accredited program of its kind on island.

"We are happy that was accredited," said Aja Ramos, WestCare Pacific Islands vice president of operations. "In addition to that, we added one more program to our evaluation and that is our outpatient behavioral health program – it's an uplift counseling service."

The program offers behavioral health counseling for adults in crisis or seeking support for any life challenges and substance abuse treatment.

"That program did earn its three-year accreditation. It helps us to become the first nonprofit organization on island to provide accredited outpatient mental health services to adults here on our island," Ramos said.

CARF is an industry standard for accreditation in the health and human services field. Ramos said it means the community can expect a high level of care through WestCare Pacific Islands.

"CARF is renowned throughout the United States and actually internationally as well," Ramos said. "Their reach is as far as Canada and Europe and other nations throughout the world. Here on island, when you go to an organization that is CARF-accredited you can expect the standard of care which you will find in all these other places."

She said clients can be assured through the accreditation that WestCare is committed to quality improvement, practices and services, and that its services put the client first.

"They know if I am going to WestCare to help me with the homeless situation at a desperate time in my life, I know they are putting me first. I know that they're seeking my input and that the plan of care really is mine and they are here to assist and put me at the center in a way that's meaningful and compassionate."

Ramos pointed out that the process needs to be efficient and meet the needs of the consumer quickly. Accreditation opens the door to increasing that capacity of care in the community.

"When we look at people going off island for care it may not be an issue of quality, but an issue of necessity. Lack of specialized care is a big issue on island that oftentimes people don't have the choice but to leave to seek certain types of services," said Ramos.

She said clients who do venture abroad for services will find that accreditation holds WestCare to the same standards of services provided in the states.

"I think that when we make a comparison to that, we are looking at the process and the level that they can expect. So when they come to us it's not going to take five days or 10 days to get a result which you might see in other places that are process-heavy," Ramos said.

"What we are talking about here is people's lives and oftentimes when they come to us they are in a crisis," she said. "It helps the consumer get the services they need in a quicker fashion."

Accreditation helps streamline the process and holds WestCare accountable in making sure they don't place the client at further risk from the challenges they came to WestCare with.

"I think accreditation for us boils down to trust from the clients and consumers in the community looking for services whether that be crisis-oriented services or prevention services," Ramos said.

It also means that the government can place its trust in WestCare while simultaneously raising the bar for other nonprofits.

"It raises the bar for other nonprofits to come together to advocate for ourselves and our profession to show that we are able to deliver these services in a dignified manner, efficient manner and manner of expediency. That's really important to our government officials who are always looking for the nonprofits to assist in serving our community," Ramos said.

One of the most recent initiatives has the Guam Department of Education, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and nonprofits working together to implement after-school youth programs in the upcoming school year.

WestCare was one of the dozens of interested applicants who applied to the Governor's Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment grant program, which dedicates a portion of the $33 million in CARES Act funding received by the governor through the Education Stabilization Fund to address learning loss.

WestCare is hoping to secure the funding to be able to continue two youth programs, Malak Na Ha'ani and Project Isa-ta, as federal funding for both is set to expire.

"We asked to continue a couple of youth programs in particular. One of them is our school-based counseling services in three public schools, which we implemented during the pandemic. Really, the goal there is to have a behavioral health counselor and a case manager youth specialist dedicated to those three high-needs schools," Ramos said.

Malak Na Ha'ani is offered at Benavente Middle School, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School and Okkodo High School, which were selected based on referrals related to behavior, substance use and family trauma.

WestCare hopes to continue these programs through the governor's program.

"We hope that the governor will support that, as well as a youth program that we have focused on youth leadership and empowerment also based in public schools," Ramos said.