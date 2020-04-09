WestCare Pacific Islands serving homeless veterans during COVID-19 crisis

Veterans advocates at WestCare Pacific Islands continue to work remotely as part of the organization's commitment to serving the island's veterans - particularly through the current COVID-19 crisis.

WPI’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families program provides supportive services for low or very low-income veteran families residing in or transitioning to permanent housing. The program is funded through a Department of Veteran Affairs grant.

"Our services are designed to increase the housing stability of veteran families that are at-risk of or experiencing homelessness," according to a press release. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, SSVF will continue to provide its services to our veteran families including temporary financial assistance to cover the cost of emergency shelter placement, rent, and utilities. In addition, SSVF remains ready to help improve the general health of our homeless veteran families by providing access to nutritious food and related supplies through an emergency food program."

Eligibility and screening are required and veterans can call an advocate to determine eligibility over the phone. Representatives said if veterans don't qualify or this particular program, they could be referred to another one of WestCare Pacific's other programs, such as the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.