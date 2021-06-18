WestCare Pacific Island is gearing up for a summer camp program aimed at teaching middle school students life skills and the negative impact of drug and alcohol use, and reducing teen pregnancy.

The three-week camp will provide an opportunity for youth participants to learn the skills needed to make positive choices.

The camp includes lunch and is for youth 11 to 14 years old.

According to data from Guam’s youth risk behavior survey released in 2017, 5.1% of female high school students and 8.2% of male high school students reported having sexual intercourse before the age of 13 compared to 2.2% of female high school students and 5.6% of male high school students nationwide.

“For several years the trends continue to be on a downward trend nationally and also here on Guam, however our rate continues to be just above the national average and Guam continues to be in the top five of regions that have a high rate of teen pregnancy,” said Aja Ramos, vice president of operation at WestCare.

She said teen pregnancy is still a prevalent issue on Guam and the curriculum in the summer camp teaches how to prevent precarious situations and having youth understand the risk involved in having sexual relationships.

There are 50 spots available for the program which will run from June 28 through July 19, at the Astumbo gym in Dededo.

Parents interested in the summer camp can contact WestCare at 472-0218 or email pacificislands@westcare.com for more information.

“What I love about the curriculum is it comes from the perspective of having a healthy relationship and how to set boundaries around your body and your choices and them understanding the consequences of that choice whether it be getting a sexually transmitted infection or HIV and Aids or the impact of teen pregnancy in their lives,” Ramos said.

She said the program fosters and builds refusal skills, how to say “no” and establish boundaries.

“So as they come of age and start to experience those pressures they know how to identify them and advocate for themselves,” Ramos said.

The summer camp is made possible through the collaboration of WPI's youth prevention programs: Project Isa-Ta: PREP-PATHways, I Lina'la-Hu, Maolek Na Lina'la, and Thrive Coalition.