Westin supports the Make-a-Wish Foundation

In support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, The Westin Resort Guam recently launched the Coffee for Wishes and Trees for Wishes campaigns.

Part of Marriott International, Westin has a program called Spirit to Serve, through which it engages with and supports the community, whether through partnerships with local foundations or the community itself.

A donation of $1 will be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation Guam/CNMI for each Starbucks festive seasonal beverage purchased at The Mix, located in the hotel's lobby. Peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, and caramel brûlée latte are among the seasonal beverages offered.

“We've always wanted to work with Make-A-Wish, though we just thought that this would be the perfect opportunity to kind of kick-start our partnership with them and move forward from there to have a long-term relationship with them,” said Sheena Tiamzon-Bocatija, the hotel's assistant director of sales and marketing.

For the past two years, the hotel has hosted an annual charity race. These efforts were made to give back, and through that event, it supported a number of community service organizations.

According to Tiamzon-Bocatija, the hotel also participated in Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and ran a promotion at The Mix through which $2 was donated for every Starbucks Pink Drink purchase.

Additionally, there will be a Trees for Wishes miniature Christmas tree decorating competition. Prizes will be up for grabs for participants. All ages are welcome to enter the contest, with trees available for $25. All proceeds of this initiative will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Tiamzon-Bocatija mentioned the hotel is always looking for opportunities to support the community and different foundations.

“We're open to other organizations and are always looking forward to doing something throughout the year. None have been known or set in stone yet, but we're always looking to partner with different organizations,” she added.