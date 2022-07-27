Wet weather ahead before return of sunny days

Wet weather will continue today as the National Weather Service keeps an eye on a tropical disturbance moving away from the area.

“It's still a weak and disorganized disturbance, which means no tropical depression or disturbance for us,” said Landon Aydlett, NWS meteorologist.

Guam experienced episodes of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday evening across the island. The wet weather will continue through much of today, but the sun is expected to come out tomorrow.

“Oh yeah, definitely we will see more breaks in the clouds. … We are right on the southern side of this disturbance. We are still going to get showers and thunderstorms, but once they start gaining some latitude, weather will start to clear up for us,” Aydlett said.

Over the next few days, residents can expect some isolated showers and thunderstorms with the potential for gusty winds.

For the latest weather forecasts, visit the NWS website.