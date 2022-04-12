Although some residents prepared for a passing storm this weekend, those who didn’t venture out into the water might not have noticed anything but a normal Sunday.

“We were advertising much of last week for the potential for significant rainfall for island and the possibility of flash flooding that resulted,” Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Guam office said. “Fortunately for us, we had very little rainfall. We had just under a quarter of an inch of rain here at the office for all day on Sunday, which was supposed to be our wet day.”

The system’s rains were kept offshore, with a significant band of moisture parked about 30 to 40 miles off the coast of Guam Sunday, according to Aydlett.

“That rain band was nearly stationary with showers training right over that area of the coastal waters. We were waiting for that to eventually gain some latitude. It eventually started lifting northward, but as it did, it sort of was dissipating and weakening. So we got just drizzle, light rain from it, mostly for the southern half of the island,” he said.

The open ocean that experienced the wet weather saw between 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, so while meteorological predictions about potential rains were correct, where they fell was different.

“So you think of stateside locations when you're talking about an area of 40 miles - one city would be dry but the neighboring city would have been in a deluge,” Aydlett said. “So that's what we're dealing with small islands, and that's what so complicated about forecasting and specifics for small islands like Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. So we're very lucky in that respect.”

Aydlett noted that while there currently are no “suspect areas” for potential tropical cyclone formations to the southeast of Guam, long range models show a monsoon weather pattern will persist this week, meaning a dry Sunday won’t be repeated coming up.

“So we could see a kind of showery pattern persists at least through Friday or into Saturday with south to southwest winds for much of the week. So that's going to stay the theme for the week,” he said.

Aydlett recommends residents take advantage of yard work when the ground is dry, since rainfall will be a question of when, not if, this week.

“And this probably would not be the ideal week to paint your roof, which I bring up because I need to paint my roof badly,” he said.

The passing storm did result in riskier conditions out at sea. Guam should be see a subsiding of advisories on rip currents, winds and for small craft today. Ocean conditions, however, will continue to be elevated throughout the next several days.

“You're going to see the wave energy start shifting around to the southeast and in the south and eventually the southwest as we get more of a monsoon swell type set up across the region. So we're going to see the east swell start to subside slowly, but then the southwest and west swell will start to increase in the coming days,” he said.