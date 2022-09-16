Wet weather to continue ‘at least until Friday’

Rain pouring down on Guam through Thursday evening could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, and at property near streams or rivers, Guam Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense cautioned in a news release issued earlier that day.

Island residents can expect continued wet weather throughout today and toward the weekend, said Landon Aydlett, National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office meteorologist.

Villages that "will" experience flooding, according to GHS/OCD, include Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Agana Heights, Talo'fo'fo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inalåhan, Asan, Malesso', Piti, Sånta Rita-Sumai, and Humåtak.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Aydlett told The Guam Daily Post the heavy showers and thunderstorms experienced as of late were part of the prevailing wet pattern the NWS has been discussing since last weekend's hydrologic outlook. The report detailed the possibility of significant rainfall for Wednesday through Friday of this week.

“We are in a wet monsoon pattern, courtesy of Tropical Storm Nanmadol, located about 700 miles north-northwest of Guam,” he said. “This intensifying tropical cyclone, while not a direct threat to Guam, has enhanced the monsoon flow south of the tropical storm and over the Marianas.”

This monsoon will act as a conveyor belt of moisture over the Marianas the next few days, Aydlett said, maintaining a prevailing wet pattern with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. These showers could be locally heavy at times with gusty southwest winds, he said.

“With soils saturated across Guam, any moderate to heavy showers will quickly become runoff into streets, creeks and rivers as the soil is unable to soak it in, especially when coming down heavy,” he said. “While conditions across Guam have currently stabilized, expect a showery pattern to continue the next couple days, at least through Friday.”

He noted that additional heavy showers in the coming days could cause repeat flooding similar to that seen Wednesday.

Aydlett also gave a reminder to the public to keep up to date on all weather conditions and forecasts from NWS.

“In these wet season patterns, conditions can and do change rapidly, and flooding can occur in a flash, particularly in south and central Guam,” he said.