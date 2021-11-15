Wettengel Elementary kids glimpse soaring opportunities with National Guard

STARBASE: Personnel with the Guam Army National Guard’s Detachment 2, Delta Company, 1-224th Aviation Regiment showed Wettengel Elementary School students around the UH-72 Lakota helicopter used for medical evacuation emergencies. The students were participating in the Department of Defense Starbase education program, which provides students with opportunities to participate in challenging “hands-on, minds-on” activities in science, technology, engineering, and math. They interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe STEM applications in the real world. The Guam National Guard is the local administrator of the program in Guam. Photo courtesy Guam National Guard. 
