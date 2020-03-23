As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the lockdown of the entire Metro Manila region from March 15 to April 14.

Departing passengers were given a 72-hour window to leave the Philippines. However, John Santos, a resident of Guam who's unable to travel because of medical reasons, was left wondering, "What do I do next?"

And he's not alone. After questioning staff, Santos gathered there are about 15 others.

Santos was transported by medevac on Jan. 28 to St. Luke's Medical Center in Global City for treatment and physical therapy.

While he was there, he was put through a battery of tests and seen by a number of medical specialists.

'Then COVID-19 happened'

"Then COVID-19 happened here. First slowly, three to four cases, then crept along with slight increase of people infected," Santos said. The number of infected has since climbed to almost 400, with dozens of deaths.

"Scary part is I'm in the North Wing of the hospital and those who have been quarantined are housed in the South Wing," he added.

What separated him from those being quarantined was just a closed door between hallways, he said.

Visits by doctors had diminished, Santos said, from five or six times daily down to two or three.

"I'm left wondering how am I going to get the healing I need, and if they are going to rush me out the door (discharge) before resolving my issues."

About 3 miles away from St. Luke's was Makati Medical Center, which has 150 doctors and health care staff supposedly quarantined, Santos said.

"So caution is the word of the day," he said.

In limbo

Around him, no one walked through the lobby or hallways. Outside was Bonifacio Global City.

With all the shops, restaurants and banks closed, Santos described the scene as a quiet ghost town.

"We're in limbo," he said.

Santos has no family living in the Philippines, but keeps in touch with family back on Guam through WhatsApp.

"It really would be nice if a representative from our government were to reach out to its citizens, just to let them know they're not forgotten," Santos said. "Prayers to all and may God bless us."