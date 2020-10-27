A man who allegedly attempted to rape a woman who was jogging in Agat earlier this month was charged in the Superior Court of Guam after authorities caught him over the weekend.

According to court documents, the woman was jogging in along Route 2 in Agat on Oct. 10 when she suddenly felt someone's arms wrapped around her chest.

She was able to break free and told the man to leave her alone, documents state. He was later identified as Dustin Shai Tedtaotao, 19.

Tedtaotao allegedly told her that he would leave her alone if she had sex with him.

The woman started to record Tedtaotao with her phone when he allegedly told her, "What if I just rape you here?" documents state.

Tedtaotao allegedly grabbed the woman and pulled her into a nearby jungle and began to take off her shorts when she punched him in an attempt to get away.

He then allegedly punched her in the abdomen.

Tedtaotao also touched the victim's chest during the struggle, documents state.

He allegedly fled after the woman was able to wave down a passing car for help.

Police officers located Tedtaotao over the weekend after asking the community for help finding him in connection to the investigation.

Tedtaotao was charged with assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and unlawful restraint as a misdemeanor.