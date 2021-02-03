What took this long? Port asked, again, on random drug testing

After two workplace incidents in December that resulted in three Port Authority of Guam employees failing drug tests, the agency fielded more questions from senators on Tuesday about its drug-free workplace policy.

Respicio, at times, spoke defensively as he responded to questions about random drug testing.

The Port had a positive drug test involving an employee in early December and two more tested positive for drug use around the middle of the same month.

The Port, under Respicio, conducted its first random drug test in January. Respicio has been general manager at the Port for about two years.

Twenty-four employees in a particular division were randomly tested. All of them tested negative. However, two employees were not tested because they evaded testing, Respicio has previously stated. The two employees resigned the same day.

During Tuesday's informational hearing, lawmakers pressed on asking the same question raised in a prior hearing: Why did random testing not happen sooner?

Employees are automatically tested after workplace accidents, but when results come back negative, there's no evidence to move ahead with random drug testing "just so that we can have a chilling effect on the employees and the drug use from the employees," Respicio said during the continued informational briefing Tuesday.

The Port will continue to do random testing when a degree of reasonable suspicion arises, Respicio said, referring to a 2017 opinion from former Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson which stated random testing based on a general need, or a broad-stroke approach, is not constitutional.

However, random testing has been found permissible for certain positions, the opinion stated.

All of the Port's employees are "test designated" and subject to random testing, but Respicio said they are subject to random tests as long as the circumstances surrounding the test fall within the parameters established by the courts.

In the Port's case, Respicio said he saw a video of one employee in the tested division which created some suspicion that called for random testing. The employee on the video was one of the two employees who evaded testing.

"No one is accusing anyone of anything here, Mr. Respicio. It's just transparency that the public will see how the Port is operating and the mitigations put into place and also the administrative actions that are taken," Sen. Telena Nelson, who chairs the committee overseeing the Port, said during the briefing.

Sen. Telo Taitague said there needs to be more testing at the Port, and done regularly, considering its critical nature for Guam and the community.

Nelson said perhaps there can be ways to look at implementing more frequent random drug testing, instead of waiting for accidents to happen.

Respicio said it wasn't a matter for him to decide because, under the AG opinion on random drug testing, the government employer has the burden of demonstrating a need to conduct suspicionless searches.

"If we're going to be guided by the rule of law, we have the attorney general saying that you cannot conduct random drug testing as a deterrent," Respicio said.

While he did have reasonable suspicion with the recent random testing that took place, he didn't have that in 2019 or most of 2020, because of the negative drug test results.

"I don't know how much more proactive we've been with our employees, and how much more our employees can endure with this cloud of suspicion that's permeating throughout this compound," Respicio said.

Nelson said the Port rules gave the authority to conduct random testing and that's the issue in question.

Respicio said the issue is the AG's opinion and he is implementing the rules to pass constitutional muster.