'Whatever it takes to stay alive': Patients receive antibody treatment

When Joseph Samuel, 38, experienced coughing and other flu-like symptoms, as well as a loss of sense of taste and smell, his thoughts were on his family.

He and his wife have five children, ages 2 to 18.

The Tiyan drive-thru testing confirmed he's positive for COVID-19.

He doesn't know how he got infected, he said, and he's thankful that no other member of his family got the virus.

At the testing site, a doctor recommended that he take the monoclonal antibody therapy.

"I was really sick, that's why I got tested. I really don't know what would have happened if I didn't get the antibody. I got vaccinated but still felt very sick," Samuel told The Guam Daily Post on Monday.

Samuel, who's fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, avoided hospitalization after the treatment, he said.

The monoclonal antibody therapy is a COVID-19 treatment that is not a substitute for the vaccine, but can prevent severe illness and hospitalization for those who have recently tested positive for the virus.

"I had mixed feelings, mostly worried about my family. I know I have to do whatever it takes to stay alive and well to take care of my family. A doctor recommended me to take the antibody so with no hesitation, I agreed," he said.

He received the monoclonal antibody treatment about two weeks ago at the Guam Regional Medical City, he said.

"It took couple of hours for the flu and coughing to go away, but the smell and taste came back a couple of days later," he said.

Samuel said his treatment, through intravenous infusion, was about 30 to 45 minutes, plus an hour of monitoring.

"My family and myself are very grateful I'm OK. If other people want to avoid hospitalization, take the antibody (treatment)," Samuel said.

The treatment is free of charge to patients.

Theresa Faisao, 50, said after getting the recommended monoclonal antibody treatment, she's no longer as congested as before.

"And I still have coughs but not as bad as before," she said in a phone interview on Monday, while in the yard to get her healthy dose of sunshine, as her doctor recommended. She's also been taking other vitamins to boost her immune system, she said.

Faisao and her 9-year-old daughter are still recovering from COVID-19, which she said they got from her 16-year-old daughter who visited her special someone's house.

"She didn't know that someone there had COVID. And then she brought it home. Right now they're all OK. Only me and my 9-year-old still have it," Faisao said.

Were it not for the treatment, she said she may have ended up at the hospital. The treatment is available only to eligible patients who are at least 12 years old.

"I am the last person to go to a hospital," she said. "I am the type of person who does not sit down and do nothing. I am always doing something."

Faisao said if other COVID-19 patients were referred or recommended to get the monoclonal antibody treatment, "they should do it to avoid being at the hospital."

She recently had a phone call with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero about her treatment, and that conversation was video-recorded and posted on the governor's social media page.

Samuel and Faisao are among hundreds on Guam who have received the treatment.

The treatment works by mimicking the immune system's ability to fight off the virus. It can block the virus from attaching to one's cells, and make it harder for the virus to reproduce.

It's available at GRMC and the Guam Memorial Hospital. The Mangilao Senior Center has also been turned into a monoclonal antibody treatment center, bringing the treatment closer to more residents who tested positive for COVID-19, are showing mild to moderate symptoms, and who have been referred by a doctor.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said health care providers may recommend the treatment for those with COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing severe complications.

The treatment is effective within 10 days after symptoms appear, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Guam's COVID-19 hospitalization nearly reached three-digits but began to slow down a bit, with monoclonal antibody treatment now available to more patients. Daily positive cases remain three-digits.