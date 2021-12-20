On Sunday, Christmas came early for hundreds of Yigo children as Santa and a team of volunteers donning reindeer antlers and Santa hats handed out wrapped Christmas gifts for the second annual Great Yigo Christmas Drive-Thru event.

Yigo resident Rich Camacho was decked out in a Santa suit and beard and – in true island fashion – sunglasses and zoris.

As cars drove up, Rich Camacho and other volunteers distributed Christmas gifts and shared seasons greetings.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Rich Camacho and his wife, Abby, started this effort a few years ago, on their own, donating gifts to families in need.

The family tradition, he said, inspired them to do it for the community on a bigger scale.

"We're just a bunch of families in Yigo that wanted to do something, especially in these hard times," said organizer Jon "JMac" McDermott. "We have a lot of happy kids in these cars and smiling faces, and that's what it's all about."

Local car enthusiasts also were invited to take a Sunday cruise to the event to showcase their unique cars, giving children something to watch as they waited patiently for their turn in the Christmas gift line.

'Why we're doing this'

McDermott said the event started last year and grew even bigger this year as more families and local businesses in Yigo and around the island offered their support to make it a success.

"With everything going around on the island, with COVID and everything, we know the struggles because we're definitely there, too. But whatever we have to give, we're definitely going to put it out there because there's always someone out there having a harder time than you," stated McDermott. "If there's a way we can help them out by giving a gift to a child and taking a little bit of less stress away from the parent who's trying to get a gift for that child during the Christmas season, it's definitely why we're doing this."

Organizers hope to continue the event in years to come with the help of the community.

"It goes to show, just a little bit of initiative and you're going to get a lot of support from the community. Some people can't be here today, but they went out of their way to donate something and just to make this happen," McDermott added.