A home security camera and WhatsApp messages helped a homeowner track a suspect in the theft of his yard equipment recently, court documents state.

The complaint filed Thursday by the prosecution in the Superior Court of Guam states the homeowner reported to police his black Echo backpack blower, valued at $369, had been taken from the table in his garage on Wednesday.

The homeowner told police he reviewed the surveillance footage from his home security camera and from the church next door and noted a man in dark clothing was seen taking the blower from his residence. The homeowner also sent a photo of the suspect via Whatsapp to a friend, who identified the suspect as his nephew, Lance Michael Quitugua, 27, court documents state.

When police located the suspect, he told police he took the Echo blower and swapped it for drugs, but would not identify who exchanged the blower with drugs because he is not a "snitch."

Quitugua was charged with theft of property as a misdemeanor and criminal trespass.

Quitugua faces other theft charges.

• On Jan. 5, 2020, video surveillance showed he drove off with a van while it was parked outside Toves Store in Talofofo. “The voices in my head told me there's an opportunity there, so I took it," he told police at the time of his arrest.

• On April 8, 2018, a furniture delivery truck was reported stolen in Ordot after a deliveryman, while unloading items from the truck, left the vehicle's keys in the ignition. The truck was traced to Quitugua in Talofofo. Police said Quitugua later said he "just needed a ride," the prosecution stated in court documents.

• On May 14, 2018, Quitugua, 25 at the time, was charged with theft as a third-degree felony. The case involved the theft of a bush cutter, valued at $300; a portable jumper cable, USB charger and air-compressor combo valued at $200; and aluminum typhoon shutters valued at $800 from a home in Ipan, Talofofo, court documents state.

He allegedly told police that he was driving through the village when he saw the aluminum shutters unsecured at the residence, which also seemed unoccupied. According to documents, he proceeded to take them, but later returned to take the bush cutter and battery charger. Quitugua told police he spent money from the items he sold at the Liberty game room in Barrigada. Quitugua also told police he went to a recycling center in Harmon where he was paid $40 for the shutters.