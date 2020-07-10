Businessman Michael Ysrael on Thursday called for specific plans – and the data guiding them – to help show a reasonable end to the COVID-19 state of emergency and get the tourism economy going again.

He asked: Under what specific conditions will the government lift the state of emergency? Guam can't live in constant fear over a virus that did not result in massive hospitalizations as initially feared, he said.

Ysrael, general manager of Tanota Hotels, was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Guam's Thursday luncheon meeting at Three Squares Restaurant in Tamuning. His discussion was titled, "Unanswered questions about the reopening of Guam's economy."

"We need to start questioning the numbers," he said, adding that earlier projections of thousands of hospitalizations and hundreds of deaths were way off.

It was in March when the island saw the first possibility of COVID-19, when local residents returning from off-island travel showed symptoms and were tested. The governor declared a public health emergency and shut down the island. In April, as the island was reeling from the first deaths related to the respiratory virus, the governor and her medical advisory board said without any precautions taken, the total deaths after five months would be 3,000.

The governor initially set a July 1 reopening of tourism, so the Guam Visitors Bureau started communicating with the governments of South Korea, Japan and Taiwan about this. But the reopening was pushed back after a rash of new COVID-19 positives in June.

On Thursday, officials announced that two more people tested positive, bringing the island's total confirmed cases 309. There have been five deaths and 202 people have been released from isolation. There currently are 102 active cases.

'Too long'

Ysrael said it shouldn't come as a surprise that there's an increase in cases recently because the government just recently ramped up its COVID testing. He said most of the COVID-19 deaths on Guam were associated with underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems.

"When do we go back to normal?" Ysrael said. "This has gone too long."

Some Rotary Club members echoed Ysrael's sentiments during a question-and-answer period. They called on the government to allow the tourism economy to "get going."

Relying on COVID-19 federal assistance for a longer period of time, Ysrael said, is not sustainable. He said while Hawaii and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands governments downsized, Guam has not.

"We need to know under what conditions can we return to normal. What’s the plan? What verifiable number? What verifiable result and why is that the condition that has to be met?" he said after his presentation.

The test, he said, is hospitalizations.

"The problem is if I break my arm and go to the hospital to get my arm fixed, and they say by the way you happen to be positive of COVID yet you have no symptoms but we’re going to call you a COVID hospitalization. That's not fair," he said.