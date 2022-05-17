In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversation, when should we end it?

About a dozen years ago, I wrote a short book on the art and science of networking. It was a series of strategies that could be used in any kind of face-to-face event.

I created a course from part of the book, and also did a webinar version for certain select audiences. It was in that format that I caught a question I hadn't considered.

I had given the training and was wrapping up, when a guy entered that question into the chat. I had a couple of tactics for politely slipping out of a conversation that was going nowhere, or where one person was monopolizing your time, but this was different. This was not me stopping someone else, this was about me stopping me.

If I recall correctly, I advised him that if he was repeating information and had nothing new to add to a conversation, that's a time to find a way out.

If the other person was fidgeting, looking around the room for a possible escape, or had a blank stare like they were comatose – those are definite clues.

A pair of experiments

I read an article on the Scientific American website that covers just this topic.

In it, Adam Mastroianni, then a master's student in psychology at England's Oxford University, connected with Rachel Nuwer, the author.

Mastroianni told Nuwer of not wanting to get stuck in endless conversations, but also not wanting to be the one to lengthen them when the other person wasn't interested. As he described it, "What if both people are thinking exactly the same thing, but we're both stuck because (we feel) we can't move on when we're really done?"

He subsequently continued his studies at Harvard University, where he became a doctoral candidate in psychology and part of two experiments to examine the dynamics of talk. A segment of the research focused on the feelings of people about how long a particular conversation should last.

What they discovered was, one, that conversations almost never end when both parties want them to; and two, that people are very poor judges of when their partner wishes to call it quits.

Mastroianni and his colleagues quizzed over 800 participants about their most recent conversation, whether it was with a significant other, family member or friend. They asked if there was a point in the discussion when they wanted it to end, and how much longer it actually lasted.

The second experiment paired strangers and told them to talk about anything they wanted to, from one to 45 minutes. They were asked to note when they wanted the conversation to end, and to guess what their partner's answer would be.

Only 2% ended at the time both parties desired. Only 30% ended when one of the parties wanted. My eyes got big when I saw the next number. Participants in both studies said they would have preferred that their conversation had ended in half the time. Half the time. There were some who wanted to talk longer, but it was a very small percentage.

As for guessing how long their partner wanted the conversation to last, participants were off by an average of 64%. They thought the person wanted more, when they really wanted less.

Maybe this is why coffee breaks and lunch are so popular for meetings because the empty cup or lunch check is a natural signal to end the event. There's no confusion.

What to do about it

Because a lot of conversations take place outside of coffee breaks and lunch, the realistic solution is to sharpen our awareness.

As I advised the guy in the chat on the webinar, be aware of the signals the other person is giving. Be gracious and don't take offense that they want to break off the conversation.

More than that, generally be as brief as you can be. Enjoy the conversation, learn about the other person and make the points you need to make. Then release them and move on to someone else.

Looking for greater commitment from team members? Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.