Guam entrepreneur Beaudy Marea Gogue Camacho is celebrating her role in the collaborative book "When Women Heal."

"When Women Heal" is a rollercoaster read of emotions that includes 16 women’s experiences, including Camacho's, of overcoming their own traumas. Accounts of childhood abuse, domestic violence and near-death experiences are shared in the book.

In the anthology, by author Natasha Bray, Camacho shared her story of healing after trauma, of how she went from people-pleaser to passion-seeker in the fundraising book for the National Association for People Abused in Childhood, a charity that supports survivors of childhood abuse.

She shared a story about a destructive and toxic path in her life and how living a passion-led life helped change all that.

Camacho, 28, from Dededo is the founder of Fundforte and Beaudy Co. Labs, a team leader and business mentor for the Female Entrepreneur Association International and a local ASIST Trainer with the Guam PEACE Office.

“Being a part of the entire process has been such a beautiful adventure. It has allowed me to be even more transparent with myself. I used to think that I strived for so much in life because there were voids to fill. But now, as I continue to write and recollect all the traumatic and beautiful events in my life, I see that I strive for everything I want because living my best life is how I can continue to show gratitude,” Camacho said in a press release.

