'Where is the justice?' Board closes complaint against doctor

After two years of waiting for an answer, one of the alleged victims of Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma said she's disappointed by the decision of the Guam Board of Medical Examiners to close the case she filed.

The woman filed a sexual harassment report with the Guam Board of Medical Examiners in March 2020 against Akoma, a family practice physician in Tamuning. She was a patient of his.

On Feb. 15, the woman received a letter from GBME which read the following:

“The Guam Board of Medical Examiners has completed its investigation of your complaint against Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma and has determined that there is insufficient evidence or legal basis to warrant a finding that a violation of the Physicians Practice Act has occurred. As provided by Article VIII.B., of the GBME’s Administrative Rules and Regulations (Dec. 26, 2001), the Board is closing its file.”

The board could reopen the case, the letter also stated.

“If, however, new evidence is discovered, or should additional information come to your attention that the Board has not had the opportunity to consider, then if circumstances warrant the investigation may be reopened,” the board stated in the letter to the alleged victim.

The board also emphasized that its decision to close the file is not a reflection of the merits of any legal claim the alleged victim may have against Akoma. Akoma has declined previous requests for comment.

The board encouraged the alleged victim to seek legal consultation in this regard.

While the board closed the 2020 case, during a board meeting on Wednesday, the GBME reviewed a third case against Akoma, GBME-2022-06.

Two of the three Guam complaints against the doctor were from his former patients. The third one was filed by a former clinic co-worker of Akoma.

"At this point, I do want to raise an issue of concern here because these are two separate reports involving the same physician, both (female patients), and this is a physician who, if you review his records, has a history of similar offense in the past all of which involve female co-workers and female patients," GBME member Dr. Annette David said.

She reviewed the complaint, stating it also involves sexual assault and evidence to support the claim. Akoma has until March 15 to respond to the two cases filed this year.

But, as GBME investigates, the decision was made to place a practice restriction on Akoma to ensure patient safety.

The restriction requires that Akoma must be accompanied by a patient chaperone at all times when he is with a female patient.

A similar requirement for a chaperone was placed on Akoma in Iowa.

‘Time lapsed’

The woman whose complaint was closed first spoke with The Guam Daily Post in January, following another alleged victim stepping forward accusing Akoma of sexual assault stemming from an incident in October 2021.

Although the 2020 alleged victim was the second to step forward this year, the date of her alleged incident preceded the second case by a year, according to the complaints filed with the GBME.

This second woman alleged that Akoma had made several unprofessional remarks to her when she saw him for medical care. The remarks allegedly were followed by inappropriate touching and an unwanted kiss.

For two years, the 2020 alleged victim followed up with her case to no avail. In fact, she said, she was not aware that the board reviewed the complaint a week after she had filed, until this year.

The letter she received in February was a hit to the gut for the alleged victim, who told The Guam Daily Post, “I am mad, I am sad, I feel like how could they do this to me. It’s bad enough the police officer that took my complaint let me down, now them.”

A police report number was provided by the victim. Almost two years have passed since she filed the report.

Two months ago, she was notified by the Domestic Assault Response Team that “the reason why nothing happened with the complaint I filed with GPD is because the time lapsed with the first officer that took my report,” she said. “I had followed up in 2021 and asked for someone else to take my case.”

The Guam Daily Post reached out to GPD for answers. GPD spokesperson Berlyn Sevilla did not have an answer but indicated that management would meet with the respective departments regarding the case.

She also indicated that, because time lapsed, the harassment complaint filed was no longer under the statutory limits to investigate. In order for an investigation to proceed, the case would have to be reclassified as a fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct complaint.

GPD is scheduled to meet Tuesday with the alleged 2020 victim.

Questions following disappointing results

The woman, disappointed with the way the police, and now the medical board, have responded to her case, has many questions.

“Why is this happening to the people on Guam? Why are they showing sexual complaints to be the norm … ?” she asked.

The outcome has shaken her belief "in our system and the safety of going to get medical care."

"Why did it take them two years to tell me there was not enough evidence? This is a slap in the face to me and to now wake up every day knowing being sexually assaulted is still being ignored by them. Where is the justice?” she asked.

History

Akoma has been practicing family medicine on Guam since 2017, but allegations of sexual harassment against the physician date back to 2007.

On Jan. 8, 2018, Akoma signed a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Medical Examiners listing four allegations of sexual misconduct at medical facilities he worked at in Arkansas, Iowa, California and Texas.

The settlement agreement alleges “unwanted sexual comments” and “unwanted sexual advances” toward female co-workers. He also is alleged to have “violated appropriate examination procedures for female patients.”

Akoma faced similar allegations at IHP Medical Group on Guam. A staff member accused Akoma of making improper comments and touching her inappropriately.

The GBME on Aug. 8, 2021, unanimously voted there was no violation of the Physicians Practice Act, however, concern was expressed over Akoma’s lengthy history of workplace boundary issues, according to Post files.

Akoma still has a complaint pending investigation by the board, however, it was noted in February that the investigation stalled as a result of the 2021 victim’s complaint being misplaced.

"We have yet to move forward. They just found the complaint a few days ago," the 2021 victim said, "per the medical board, it was misfiled."

As for her case with GPD, which was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for disposition, it's not clear if a criminal case will be filed.

"I am unable to say at this time how or if a criminal case will move forward. We will continue to provide updates to the victim," OAG spokesperson Carlina Charfauros told The Guam Daily Post in January.

The 2021 victim on Thursday said, "the AG has not called me or given me any type of update."