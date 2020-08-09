Guam bars are waging a silent protest against the governor's order to once again close bars and taverns for two weeks effective Saturday amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases on the island. The order comes seven weeks after allowing the establishments to reopen.

By 5 p.m. Saturday, bar owners said they will place stools and post signs outside their bars and taverns to call on the governor to reconsider her new order.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, based on information from public health officials, attributed the recent spike in COVID-19 cases to social gatherings, funerals, and bars, all situations where it can be difficult to practice social distancing.

Guam now has 411 COVID-19 cases, 52 of which were confirmed in the last five days.

It's a "horrible" idea, according to Old Traditions bar owner Regina Timmerman-Levanas, to "punish everyone" without offering any help to bars and taverns so they can continue to pay rent, utilities and their workers who will be out of jobs again.

"Where's the plan to help us financially?" the Tumon bar owner said. "Will the government pay our bills by ordering us to shut down? Why does it need to be a blanket order for all? If the government is saying some do not comply, then why are they not giving those establishments a warning and a chance to comply?"

Thomas Peinhopf, owner of Livehouse in Tumon and The Shady Lady in Dededo, said it seems the government has a "crusade against small businesses, particularly bars, that have already been battered and saddled" for months.

"It's been a rollercoaster ride," he said. "We employ human beings who have to feed their families. Not one word was said about them."

John Ananich, owner of Sidelines Bar & Grill in Tamuning, said while he respects the decision to impose new restrictions on bars, he believes "we didn't have to come this far only to revert back to more restrictions."

"Our businesses are asked and trusted to ensure the safety of our people everyday, from the patrons to our employees. We are inspected and it’s either we pass or fail. But now we aren’t trusted to even do that. We were rushing to open our island to the rest of the world, but we weren’t even open to our own people," he said.

Closed for two weeks

The governor, in a press conference and an executive order Friday, said that effective 6 p.m. on Aug. 8, bars will be closed, through 6 p.m. Aug. 22, "unless modified by a further executive order" upon recommendation from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The governor said based on information received by Public Health and contact tracing teams, "bars congregate more broadly and in general have not exercised the same degree of compliance across the board."

"I have ordered a review of the current guidelines for bars and taverns and have asked Public Health officials to work with industry leaders to develop an effective plan," she said.

Ananich said people whose lives depend on the jobs that bars provide "are in jeopardy once more" at a time when the additional federal unemployment benefit has run out.

"I am advocating for the responsible opening of the island's economy," he said. "Trust us to do what we do. Bring us to the table to find solutions."

Timmerman-Levanas said she thought the governor would announce that she was allowing bars to operate at a greater occupancy - from the current 50% of capacity to at least 75%.

"Instead, we're slapped with a full shutdown again. It's like they want us to fail," she said.

Group of small businesses

Peinhopf and Timmerman-Levanas said they serve as spokespersons for about 50 small businesses, including bars, that have decided to band together so their voices will be heard.

Peinhopf said they hope Saturday's "silent, peaceful protest" will enable the governor and her advisory groups to come up with a better plan for small businesses such as bars.

The governor allowed bars and taverns to reopen on June 19 but with a 50% occupancy limit, after ordering them to shut down for three months starting March 20.

Days before the scheduled reopening June 19, bars also waged a silent protest by putting their bar stools outside of their establishments, with signs taped to them, asking the government to reconsider the 25% occupancy limit for reopening.

Less than 24 hours before reopening, the governor increased bars' occupancy limit to 50% effective June 19.