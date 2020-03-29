White House announces Guam declared a 'major disaster' area

NEARLY EMPTY: Guam's main tourism hub, along San Vitores Road in Tumon, sits nearly empty on a recent Friday night, an area that's normally busy prior to the announcement of three confirmed COVID-19 cases. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post
President Donald Trump arrives to speak in front of the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 28, 2020. The ship is departing for New York to assist hospitals responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

President Donald J. Trump on March 28 announced he has declared that a major disaster exists on Guam.

This declaration frees up federal resources to help Guam recover from the COVID-19 economic downturn.

Here's the announcement from the White House:

"Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the territory of Guam and ordered Federal assistance to supplement territory and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to territory and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the territory of Guam impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Robert J. Fenton as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the territory and warranted by the results of further assessments."

