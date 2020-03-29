President Donald J. Trump on March 28 announced he has declared that a major disaster exists on Guam.

This declaration frees up federal resources to help Guam recover from the COVID-19 economic downturn.

Here's the announcement from the White House:

"Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the territory of Guam and ordered Federal assistance to supplement territory and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to territory and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the territory of Guam impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Robert J. Fenton as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the territory and warranted by the results of further assessments."