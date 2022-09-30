Billed as a “Roadmap for a 21st-Century U.S.-Pacific Island Partnership,” the Biden administration unveiled 16 pages worth of diplomatic and funding commitments to nations in Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia that amount to some $810 million in new direct grants or leveraged financing.

“The United States is a proud Pacific power. We will continue to be an active, engaged partner in the region,” President Joe Biden stated in the preamble to the strategy released Sept. 29 in Washington, D.C.

Leaders from the Pacific came to the nation’s capital this week in what the White House described as the “first-ever summit” between the president of the United States and heads of state from the Pacific region.

The roadmap released after the meeting highlights investments that address climate change and regional security, sovereignty and other issues.

“Today, security in the Pacific and for the Pacific Islanders remains as critical as ever to us and I hope to you as well. To secure - the security of America, quite frankly, and the world depends on your security and the security of the Pacific Islands. And I really mean that,” Biden said in remarks made during the summit, held at the U.S. Department of State.

Climate change, in particular, was acknowledged by the president as an “existential threat” to Pacific Islands. Leaders from nations such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands have stressed consequences faced by low-lying atolls from rising sea levels. Contamination of drinking water sources and farmlands from the inundation of salt water already are being studied and monitored in Micronesia.

The aid package promised by Biden includes "more than $180 million in new investments to support climate resilience and to build sustainable blue economies in the Pacific Islands; prepare for climate impacts on public health and food security, and to strengthen sustainable development; and also to build a better early warning capacity to predict, prepare for, and respond to climate hazards,” the president said.

The strategy has four main goals, according to a White House fact sheet on the agreement:

• A strong U.S.-Pacific Islands partnership.

• A united Pacific Islands region connected with the world.

• A resilient region prepared for the climate crisis and other 21st-century challenges.

• Empowered and prosperous islanders.

Attaining these goals includes finalizing negotiations between the U.S. and the freely associated states of Micronesia, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau, by the end of 2022.

The bilateral agreements, which allow citizend of FAS countries free migration into America, federal financial assistance and a commitment to defend the nations militarily in exchange for access to and use of their lands and waters, in addition to consultation given on foreign affairs, “have formed a bedrock of U.S.-Pacific cooperation for nearly four decades,” the White House stated.

“At the summit, leaders of FSM, RMI, and Palau expressed appreciation at the progress in the negotiations and expressed a strong desire to conclude the negotiations by the end of this year,” the White House added.

Congressional approval needed

The Biden administration also announced its intentions to boost investments into the region to address climate change.

New funding of about $15 million will be used to “adapt and build resilience to climate change and extreme weather events by enhancing their ability to identify, anticipate, and prepare for climate impacts on public health and safety, food security, water resources, coastal and ecosystem management, and overall sustainable development,” the White House stated in a fact sheet.

Another $7 million is eyed to collect ocean and weather data for more accurate and timely advisories and critical forecasts.

A new initiative, dubbed the “Resilient Pacific Blue Economy Program,” will provide $4.8 million to “combine climate science, marine spatial planning, sustainable fisheries and aquaculture governance, and marine conservation” in the region.

The three funding commitments, and several others, are dependent on congressional action, the White House reported.

“The United States is committed to consulting with all of you and engaging collaboratively at every turn because it’s very much in our interest, as well as, I hope, yours. That’s what this summit is all about,” Biden said at the event.

While the investments were touted as a milestone, the amount of aid for the entire Pacific is just a fraction of what the United States has committed to other foreign nations this year. For example, the Pacific Islands strategy is equal to 5.4% of the $15 billion granted to Ukraine this year to help defend against invasion and occupation of its cities and towns by Russia.

The importance of the ongoing conflict between the two European countries was on full display during the summit, with Biden taking time in his remarks to address the war with the Pacific leaders present, calling out referenda for Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to secede to the former Soviet Union as “an absolute sham” with voting results “manufactured in Moscow.”

Biden credited island leaders for backing democratic values such as sovereignty and territorial integrity on the global stage.

“I’m grateful to the Pacific Island leaders for standing up for these basic principles and for your strong moral leadership on global issues at the United Nations,” he said.