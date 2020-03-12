WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic, citing 'alarming levels of spread and ... alarming levels of inaction'

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared coronavirus a pandemic, signaling that health experts believe efforts should be focused less on containing the virus and more on stockpiling materials, getting hospitals ready to handle an influx of patients and enacting social distancing policies.

"We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction," WHO Director-General Ted ros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The declaration came as the number of novel coronavirus cases surpassed 120,000 worldwide. In the United States, where more than 30 people have been killed by the coronavirus, the total number of cases has doubled in a matter of days, surpassing 1,000 late Tuesday.

The WHO's announcement does not trigger any new funding, protocols or regulations. But it is an acknowledgment of reality.

For weeks now, the WHO has hesitated to make the declaration because there is little upside, and it could create widespread panic. "It may cause fear," Tedros said at a briefing this month.

But on Tuesday, Tedros noted the scale of the outbreak. "There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives," he said.

"In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of coronavirus cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries to climb even higher."

• German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Wednesday that up to 70% of her country could end up infected.

• U.S. markets slid as coronavirus tightens its grip on the economy and the oil price war escalates.

• In Italy, there are now more than 10,000 coronavirus cases. Schools and universities across Poland, as well as in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, will be shut for the rest of March, as European countries attempt to limit large gatherings.

• South Korea's daily tally of new confirmed cases, which had been declining amid a mass testing program, almost doubled the previous day's numbers.

• Iran announced 63 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the death toll to over 350. With another thousand infections announced, the country's total has increased to more than 9,000.

• Washington state will prohibit gatherings of more than 250 people in the Seattle area, one of the most drastic moves yet to contain the spread of the coronavirus at the site of its worst outbreak.

• District of Columbia Health Department officials are recommending that "nonessential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions," be postponed or canceled in the nation's capital. The recommendation is in effect through March 31.