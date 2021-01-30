WHO declares FSM COVID-free again

As of Jan. 29, the World Health Organization deemed the Federated States of Micronesia COVID-19 free once again – joining a small elite group of countries yet to feel the impacts of the novel coronavirus.

The country's only confirmed case, which was discovered through a PCR test on Jan. 7, was deemed "negative and historical after subsequent antibody and antigen tests," the FSM government in Palikir, Pohnpei, stated in a press release.

“This is great news for the people and government of the FSM,” FSM President David Panuelo said in the statement. “It is a testament to the continued dedication of our national and state medical teams, who have been collaborating diligently, and in partnership with our friends and allies at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization."

According to Panuelo, the government's top priority is the implementation of a vaccination program.

But, he added, "it is worth taking a moment to thank the collective efforts of our nation’s medical experts, and our international bilateral and multilateral partners, for their tireless efforts to keep our nation safe.”

Information was provided in a press release.