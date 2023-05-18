Christopher Rosario, state entomologist with the Guam Department of Agriculture, dons a beekeeper suit on a Wednesday afternoon, as the traffic along Route 8 in Barrigada buzzes by.

Just in front of a feed store and a few hundred feet from a restaurant and coffee bar, 40,000 to 50,000 bees have taken residence, protecting their queen and caring for honeycombs they've constructed in the hole of a parapet on the Renaissance Plaza building.

Rosario steps into a Guam Power Authority bucket truck along with a bee smoker filled with burning cork and begins the process of smoking out the bees and scraping away at their honeycombs in the hopes that the queen bee, and much of the colony, will relocate.

It is the type of situation that Rosario and his fellows in the Guam Beekeepers Association deal with 50 to 60 times a year. Between the military buildup and the rapid urbanization of Guam, people and bees are intersecting more and more. Rosario and friends "rescue" them off homes, commercial buildings and public infrastructure.

"We're constantly doing these rescues over and over again because it's going to be continually a problem for the general public," Rosario said.

Residents have begun calling Rosario, the beekeepers' association president, and others, instead of turning to pest control. With bees being so important for the environment, it's better than letting them go to waste and be killed, he said. The partnership with GPA and the bucket truck is a recent development and a logical one: Line men have to deal with bees, too.

Wednesday was the third time in a little over a year that beekeepers have taken a crack at the colony on the Renaissance Plaza building, much of which lies under the surface of the concrete.

Dennis Larsen, owner of RAW 671 Farms, came along and took point on setting up the smoker and the "trap out" setup. Bees get hit with the smoke, and then lured through a one-way valve into a box where they can continue to do their bee thing.

The colony's size is going to continue to deplete and get lower and lower, Larsen said, "and then eventually the queen will move out."

With the queen goes the colony, to a bee farm or to someone who has more use for them. If the queen doesn't budge, then bees that move will automatically create a new queen, Larsen said: "We just trust nature to, you know, just to do its thing."

If you've got bees near your house that you want moved, you can call up the beekeepers' association for help, Rosario said, but really any beekeeper on Guam is likely to be willing to help out. They can take a crack at "rescuing" the colony, or they can help you set up your own bee box. It's about as challenging as raising chickens for eggs – and you get honey at the end of it.

"The initiation is only the difficult part, which is essentially setting up your platform where you want to keep the bees," Rosario said.

"We beekeepers can help amateur beekeepers get started."