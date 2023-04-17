Retired Guam Fire Department Chief Joseph San Nicolas is no stranger to public safety or to the issues that are present in Dededo. He aired his concerns about health and crime he has seen in the village he has lived in since his birth in 1950.

“A lot of people were throwing trash on the road and, when I tried to report this to the police department, they referred me to the mayor’s office. They referred me to (Guam) EPA,” he said during the Voices of the Village Northern Community Caucus organized by Sen. Chris Barnett Friday evening.

San Nicolas also questioned why abandoned vehicles litter the sides of roads in the northern village, one of the most populated villages on Guam.

"I was with the 12th police cycle in 1971 ... I have some pretty good knowledge about criminal justice, and some of the questions that I am asking is why isn't the police department at least (coming) out and (answering) the complaint that I have. I called them up and told them, … 'Hey, there’s a person here at this site right now disposing of all his trash,' and they told me to call the mayor’s office and to call EPA. My question is: Why do I have to do that? The police department should come out and answer the complaint,” he told Barnett, the Legislature's chair of its committee on education and public safety.

Police should at least maintain records of complaints and information reported on possible crimes, San Nicolas said, adding he was concerned about being told to work the issue through Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and her office.

“Why do we have to call the mayor? They have enforcement power, but the police department is the first enforcement person that should come out and take all this information, why are they not performing that?” he questioned. “In the states and all other countries, the police department is responsible for all highways, all roads or safety, correct? Why is it that we always see vehicles parked in the highway? They’re parked there for a week. Then we start missing all their tires and all that stuff? What happened to the department that used to pick up those vehicles, investigate them, and or when the police officers on patrol, they stop to make sure if there’s anyone injured or dead inside, and take all their information and have it be investigated. Who left the vehicle there, and who should be responsible to remove it? In the past, … public safety used to remove those vehicles and impound them, and then they’d follow up and have the exact owner to be responsible, so why aren’t they doing it now? Is that a priority?"

GPD's response

While Barnett addressed San Nicolas’ questions to the extent of his knowledge, Guam Police Department Sgt. Paul Tapao arrived at the meeting just in time to hear San Nicolas' concern and address it.

To answer the retired fire chief’s question, Tapao first validated San Nicolas’ concern as he explained why the police may have directed him to other entities, admitting that the police should have responded.

“GPD should have come out to your site just so that we can annotate it, get information (or) simply reach out to (the Guam Environmental Protection Agency) on our side of the shop or the mayor’s office just to come out. For them to defer your complaint to the mayor’s office, I feel that ... you’re absolutely correct, at least get information and send an officer out there to do a cursory check,” Tapao said.

Two things may have transpired, according to Tapao.

“Either the desk watch officer is referring you to other enforcement agencies such as the mayor’s office, who has enforcement powers, too, and Guam EPA because I do know that when we did experience a rise in illegal dumping, EPA would be the ones to come out when any constituent or community member is making a complaint.”

According to Tapao, GPD, limited by manpower, must prioritize complaints as they are received. He explained this could be another reason why the call was handled in the manner San Nicolas described.

“We try to prioritize. I am not saying your complaint isn’t valid, but the limited resources that we have sometimes in a shift, especially in Dededo, … and in Yigo, we are looking at almost seven to eight thousand (residents)," Tapao said. “These are some of the circumstances that may have existed, but, nonetheless, if we have an officer that’s available as a supervisor, I will send them to entertain to see what we can do on our end.”

The Guam Legislature in a prior term passed a bill to allow any law enforcement officer to cite a person illegally dumping, the intent being to assist with enforcement.

Regarding the increase in the number of abandoned vehicles along the roadways, Tapao said GPD no longer has impounding policies in place.

“Gone are the days where GPD can actually call for a wrecker and tow the car. That’s one of the things we are pretty much faced with. If the individual that was operating the vehicle may be under the influence or placed under arrest if no one can tow the vehicle, we will confiscate the plates, working with the Department of Revenue and Taxation, confiscate the plates, submit (a report), issue a citation, effectuate an arrest,” explained Tapao.

He said GPD has been addressing the issue and is working with the Mayors' Council of Guam to see what can be done to remedy the situation.

“(The Department of Public Works) was also brought into the conversation on what we can do to move or impound, but I know for a fact, we are no longer allowed to impound vehicles unless it’s a serious case like a homicide or a fatality and that’s when we impound for further investigation,” Tapao said.

'Traffic hazard'

That led San Nicolas to question the public safety issue presented to motorists by the abandoned vehicles.

“So, you’re just having this be a traffic hazard out on the road?” San Nicolas said.

Tapao said GPD is doing its "due diligence" when processing these vehicles.

“Well, the officers will do their due diligence to make sure that it’s not impeding traffic, or it doesn’t obscure the roadway. If it requires us to move it because it's a hazard, we will work with the owner of the vehicle,” Tapao responded.

San Nicolas contended that “this is where (congressional Del. Jim Moylan) can come in here to provide funding and provide allocation for an impound lot for the police department. Because, you cannot rely on the mayor to stage that vehicle out there and then when they have funding for them to come along, pick it up, and have it removed," he said.

The former fire chief again stressed the vehicles are cause for concern.

"It’s an eyesore, and it's a traffic hazard to me, and I learned that in the 12th police cycle. Those old men have all gone. You guys are young bucks, and it’s time that you have to learn to enforce all the laws and all your power given to you as police officers, a sworn-in officer to provide that service to the community," he said.

San Nicolas conveyed to Tapao that police response has also been an issue.

“I called 911. They referred me to (the) Northern Precinct. Northern Precinct informed me that’s the job of the mayor. I said, 'Wait a minute. I am filing a complaint here. Can you answer my complaint?' He said, 'No, it’s EPA’s responsibility and the mayor's.’ … I think that needs to be educated back to your officers to perform your job first, to respond and answer the call ... Several times I call(ed) and they never responded,” San Nicolas said.

Tapao again agreed with the retired fire chief, while Barnett expressed frustration that something as simple as "taking these cars off the road" can’t be done.

The senator said the problem can occur when the vehicles belong to someone who may have relocated or can’t be contacted.

Legislation to remove barriers

Sen. Sabina Perez noted that lawmakers are working to develop legislation to remove the barriers in the statute “so that we can properly remove junk vehicles.” She noted that the Guam EPA administrator reported $5 million has been spent to remove junk vehicles, but the impact has yet to be seen.

According to Perez, Guam EPA has committed to make statutory changes and collaborate with executive branch agencies. She told San Nicolas he'd "see changes coming soon."