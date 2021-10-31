My wife and I have a son (born on Guam close to 40 years ago) who now lives in Singapore. He has a daughter, just over 2, that we've visited once, before the pandemic. He also as a son, about 1, named after me, and we have been unable to hold him or smell his sweet head. We are both fully vaccinated, since February, and are soon to get a booster.

In researching the logistics of getting to Singapore for our son's birthday, and Christmas, and New Years (it's always been conflated), I learned that fully vaccinated visitors will soon be able to enter Singapore without quarantine under their "Vaccinated Travel Lane" program. Well, almost. You must be able to present an authenticated ("verifiable") proof or spend 10 days in quarantine. Our paper CDC cards issued as evidence of our shots will not suffice.

Singapore's requirements are that we have a smart card digital form of verification, and gives several examples. For the United States it lists several different issuers, which provide the digital platform and formats for clinics, hospitals and other such medical facilities. Basically, it becomes certified when the local authorities verify the information and then the vaccinated person gets a QR code that they can produce. Even Apple, as of just a few days ago, has arranged to host such evidence on its apps.

It is my understanding that DPHSS has a database of residents of Guam who have been vaccinated: the Guam Immunization Registry. But, we mere mortal vaccinated people cannot access it. But we wouldn't have to if DPHSS would simply provide the QR code, or whatever, that serves as verification.

In looking at the list of providers in the states through the Singapore VTR program page, one such provider, the Vaccination Credential Initiative issuers (VCI) is used in seven states, including California and Hawaii on the West Coast and New York, New Jersey, and Virginia on the East Coast, and serves as host for many health care systems, hospitals, clinics and other care facilities.

The Hawaii SMART Health Card program says, "Individuals who are fully vaccinated and received vaccination in Hawai‘i can obtain a SMART Health Card to show establishments, such as restaurants, businesses and other venues, proof of their vaccination on their digital device without carrying a physical vaccine document. Individuals who received two shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of Johnson and Johnson plus 15 days after the last dose are eligible for the digital card." You can visit their website at https://hawaiicovid19.com/smart-health-card. Such a Smart Card issued on Guam would seem to be acceptable for entry to Hawaii, too.

It seems so simple, but requires initiative to improve travel from, as well as to, Guam. Why hasn't GVB worked with DPHSS to get this up and running already? Why isn't the Guam Immunization Registry issuing them, and what is it for if not this?

