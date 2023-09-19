Why is the price of gas rising?

Motorists were treated to a familiar, but unwelcome, sight this week - another increase in gas prices. This time, the price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline rose 10 cents to nearly $5.50 per gallon, all while a six-month moratorium on excise taxes and certain surcharges on liquid fuel remains in place.

The moratorium was first enacted in the middle of last year in an attempt to mitigate skyrocketing gas prices, which managed to exceed $6 per gallon by May 2022. The moratorium saw subsequent extensions last year and this year. The most recent was enacted in June, which prolonged the moratorium another 180 days.

The tax freeze actually expired shortly before the extension could be enacted, but there was no associated price bump seen at gas stations at the time. Sen. Joe San Agustin, the main sponsor behind the moratorium, said then that stations agreed to hold off on any price hike until the government of Guam acted on the freeze.

San Agustin is also the appropriations chair at the Guam Legislature and, on Tuesday, he told The Guam Daily Post he and his colleagues will try to determine why price increases are happening at the pump.

"That's what we're going to look at. ... When we did reduce it, it did reduce the price of fuel. The question is going to be now, what is causing the price of fuel to go up?" San Agustin said. "It doesn't end until (November), so what's the rush at retail? The pumps are raising the rates on what basis?"

When asked about extending the moratorium, San Agustin said lawmakers will have to first look at how much money is left in government coffers.

The government of Guam saw significant excess revenue collections lately, and lawmakers have been keen on appropriating much of that excess, including support for the fuel tax moratorium. This fiscal year is coming to a close and on Oct. 1 Guam will enter fiscal year 2024.

"If there's enough money ... in the pot, then maybe we can reintroduce, or (have) an extension of the surcharge (moratorium), but we need to find out first what's causing the rise today," San Agustin said.

Look at power costs, too

He also said lawmakers should look at the cost of power, and if price increases at the pump will translate to fuel increases for the Guam Power Authority. A power bill subsidy program is among the government initiatives utilizing excess revenue collections, and like the fuel tax moratorium, the subsidy saw extensions after first coming online. Also, like the moratorium, the subsidy program was intended to mitigate the impact of increasing power costs. It is currently set to expire this month.

Electricity represented a major increase for housing costs, going up 35.5% compared to the second quarter of last year, according to the second quarter 2023 Guam Consumer Price Index. However, prices did fall very slightly, by 0.1%, compared to the first quarter of this year. For transportation, motor fuel prices went down by 3% compared to the first quarter and decreased by 21% compared to the same time last year. But again, this is the second quarter price index for 2023 and Guam is now entering fiscal 2024.

Everything's more expensive

Regardless, prices on Guam have increased in general. Prices for the second quarter of 2023 reflect a 0.4% increase over the first quarter for all items, and an 11.1% increase over the same time last year, according to the Guam Consumer Price Index.

San Agustin said he had asked members of a visiting U.S. congressional delegation to find a way to exempt the island from the Jones Act, a federal law mandating that all cargo shipping between U.S. ports occur only on U.S.-flagged vessels. It has been credited with artificially inflating the cost of shipping goods to Guam, other U.S. territories and Hawaii.

"They said they would look into it," San Agustin said. "I'm hoping (Guam) Del. (James) Moylan is going to be pursuing that."

Price increases are making it more challenging for consumers, but with the government of Guam seeing significant excess revenue at the same time, there have been calls to reduce the business privilege tax from 5% back down to 4% for all businesses.

Sen. Frank Blas Jr., the minority leader at the Legislature, called for the rate reduction after the governor's office announced that GovGuam ended the fiscal year with a surplus for the fourth year in a row, although he did support the power bill subsidy, fuel tax moratorium and certain other bills that utilized excess revenues. Moreover, most businesses should be paying only 3% BPT at this point, as they fall within an exemption in law.

Legislation introduced by Sen. Jesse Lujan, which would temporarily suspend the BPT for food and medicine, will have a public hearing this week.

San Agustin said Tuesday that it is imperative to look at the government's financial state before reducing taxes. A 1% reduction in BPT would reflect nearly $70 million in revenue, he added.

"You reduce your taxes, you're not going to have enough money to spread across the board. And when you reduce your taxes, it only affects certain businesses. It doesn't help the community in general," San Agustin said.

"When you start reducing by $70 million, what can you do to the people of Guam, other than the businesses benefit by claiming that their taxes are lowered, but they're not guaranteeing that the price of goods are going to lower," he added.