Guam fared well during the “perfect storm” that brought on the infant formula shortage in the United States, which began in early 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted disruptions in the global supply chain that, coupled with U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalls and a lawsuit against infant formula manufacturers, brought on perfect conditions for an infant formula shortage as parents struggled to find baby formula.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted the people affected most during the disruption to the infant formula market, which is estimated to last until Spring 2023, are low-income families.

The CDC reported 56% of infants in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children, known as WIC, consume baby formula.

But here on Guam, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services WIC Program, which provided baby formula to 1,025 infants from low-income families as of January 2023, said its clients fared well.

"WIC contract formulas were not greatly impacted by the infant formula shortage and lawsuits seen in the U.S. this year,” said Cydsel V. Toledo, health services administrator and Guam WIC program director.

In July 2022, the CDC issued a statement addressing the baby formula shortage.

"Due to supply chain issues and the recent recall of several infant formula products, infant formula shortages have been reported. The U.S. government and other partners are working toward ensuring infant formula is safe and available for families across the country,” the CDC stated at the time.

About 60% of Guam’s imported goods come from the U.S., but, as the rest of the nation struggled, Guam’s WIC program didn’t.

Public Health's Guam WIC program responded proactively and worked with the distributor and manufacturer to air-ship enough Contract brand formula during that time, officials said. Guam's WIC infant formula inventory on Guam has been stable, according to Toledo.

Guam, like the rest of the U.S., however, is affected by recalls. Earlier this month, there was a recall of 145,000 cans of ProSobee Simply Plant-Based infant formula. DPHSS issued a notice that two recalled batches were on island.

Toledo noted that 53 cans of the recalled baby formula were redeemed by WIC participants.

"The recall only impacted Enfamil Prosobee 12.9 oz. (products). The distributor, Ambros, informed us that currently they don't have stocks to replace the recalled batches after they pulled them out from the vendor shelves. There are other stocks of infant formula like Similac Isomil that can replace Prosobee. We have enough supply of these in the market,” Toledo explained.

"As for our WIC population, we only have 16 clients that were issued Prosobee, but 4 of those already turned 1 year old. Thus, only 12 of our clients are impacted, which is 1.5% of the WIC infant population,” she continued. "Out of the 12 clients, 9 agreed to shift to Isomil after contacted." One is still waiting for doctor's order and the two others were not yet contacted as of this writing.

Another factor of the infant formula shortage arose as parents whose premature infants were diagnosed with necrotizing enterocolitis, or NEC. After being fed Similac and Enfamil baby formulas, some sued manufacturers Abbot Laboratories and Mead Johnson, according to Forbes magazine.

According to an online article, parents are claiming that Abbott Laboratories and Mead Johnson "knew or should have known about the potential risks associated with their products, specifically the component of cow’s milk called bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) that could cause NEC, sepsis, failure to thrive or other dangers to premature infants."

The claimants also argued the companies failed to learn more about the potential dangers of their products and neglected to warn the public, despite warnings from influential medical groups.