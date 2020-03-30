WIC offices waive in-person visit requirement

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a devastating loss of jobs across the country, including here on Guam, where the total number of those laid off or furloughed on island is still being gathered by the Guam Department of Labor. And with the increase in unemployment comes a greater need for government assistance including the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, Program.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with WIC Nutrition Service coordinator Stephen Weiss about how to apply.

Those who want to find out if they are eligible for WIC benefits, he said, should visit the USDA website and complete a prescreening tool at https://wic.fns.usda.gov/wps/pages/preScreenTool.xhtml.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the requirement to physically visit an office to enroll or reenroll has temporarily been waived through April under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

When calling a WIC office to apply for benefits, you should have on hand your identification, employment and residency verification.

Weiss recommends, when possible, emailing the required information to guamwic@dphss.guam.gov in order to streamline the process.

The Tiyan WIC office is now closed for walk-ins and appointments following the mandate by the governor to limit business operations. The office's phone lines, however, remain open. Call the Tiyan office at 475-0295/6.

For those who cannot call or email, the Dededo WIC office remains open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. If you can call, the number is 635-7471/2.

Weiss said applicants can be given benefits under a pending enrollment for up to 30 days.

The office is also working with Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, cards used by the program to issue benefits, safer for those who qualify during the social distancing mandates by GovGuam.

"We will bring it out to them in the parking lot," Weiss said.

'Bigger demand' anticipated

He said that typically – before COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Guam – the WIC offices processed about 100 or more people for new or continuing benefits per day, and they expect to see an increase in applicants in coming weeks and a "bigger demand" for services.

Keeping up with demand may prove to be a challenge considering the WIC offices need at least four more direct client service staff members and at least two more nutritionists, said Weiss.

Prior to the global coronavirus outbreak, the Guam WIC office was working on getting federal funding to implement remote education programs online.

"This COVID-19 (pandemic) is a boost to the need to make it happen and justify the funding," Weiss said.