Wider GovGuam pay study planned after teacher pay study is complete

As education and finance officials work to submit to the governor their recommendations on the government of Guam educator pay study, the Department of Administration has set its eyes on next tackling the general pay plan for public employees.

This is the broadest and most complicated pay plan to address, according to DOA personnel services administrator Shane Ngata, who testified Wednesday during a DOA budget hearing.

"A lot of these positions are critical to all your different industries. These positions encumber those regulatory positions that will help businesses get established. Also, you're looking at those environmental agencies, the public health agencies and things like engineers," Ngata said, adding that the agency has been trying to look at different options and be "a little more strategic" in what is recommended for certain professions.

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority also reached out to DOA because many of its ancillary and allied health positions were not addressed in the already completed nurse pay study, Ngata said.

The general pay plan also includes the Guam Department of Education and GMHA. Proposed changes to salaries would affect between 2,000 and 3,000 government employees.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes asked for an estimated timeline of the general pay plan study, but Sen. Joe San Agustin, who holds oversight on budget matters at the Legislature, interjected with a question about how many employees at DOA are handling the pay plan project.

"That same branch, you handle everything else. I think my colleagues need to know this. Because when you say you need people, or whatever, we need to make sure we know what you're asking for and the reasons why. Because, from my understanding, I think it's only you and one more person trying to do this monster program," San Agustin said to Ngata.

Ngata said he did a lot of work on the prior studies. The personnel management branch is assigned to handle the pay plans, he said, and, "you're probably looking at four people total, ... five now," working on pay plans.

Three of those five employees also are responsible for processing personnel actions, doing desk audits and addressing any pay or classification issues. DOA also provides guidance to autonomous agencies, Ngata added.

DOA is requesting $453,000 more than what was submitted in the governor's budget request, plus another $500,000 for professional salary increments.