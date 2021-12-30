A woman who sued her common-law husband’s employers after he was fatally crushed by a forklift at a job site lost her appeal in the Supreme Court of Guam.

Jay Wasisang died in 2018 after he was accidentally hit in the head by the broken-down forklift at Dae San Corp. in Mangilao.

The company owners tried to help Wasisang before he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Nadia Ngirangesil, Wasisang’s common-law wife, was paid benefits by the insurer after she made a worker’s compensation death claim on behalf of his children.

She then filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company owners, Kwang H. Kim and Pyung H. Kim.

The Kims argued that as officers and employees of the company, they are entitled to immunity under the exclusive remedy provision of the worker’s compensation law. The Superior Court of Guam agreed and granted the Kims' summary judgment.

Ngirangesil appealed the lower court’s decision.

But, on Wednesday, justices affirmed that decision.

“The court held that a corporate officer who is also the landowner of the worksite on which the accident occurred and in possession and control of the premises is presumed to have a duty to maintain a safe workplace. The alleged failure to exercise that duty is an omission within the scope and course of employment. Thus, the exclusive remedy provision of Guam’s worker’s compensation statute precludes additional suit against such corporate officers as individuals,” according to a press release from the Judiciary of Guam. “The Kims had put forth sufficient evidence to show that they were entitled to protection under the exclusive remedy provision of the worker’s compensation statute. Ngirangesil had not carried her burden to show that the Kims had separate and unrelated duties as landowners and corporate officers, meaning that the “dual persona” doctrine was inapplicable to abrogate immunity.”