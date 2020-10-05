Loreen Gatus last spoke to her husband, Ardy Gatus, the morning of Sept. 4. He called to say that he was being put on a ventilator and was changing rooms at Guam Memorial Hospital. She would not hear from him again for the rest of the day.

Later that evening, Loreen Gatus got the call informing her that her husband had died. Ardy Gatus was admitted and tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 29, Loreen Gatus said. He was 55 years old.

Ardy Gatus was Guam's 15th COVID-19-related death based on Joint Information Center releases.

Loreen Gatus said, after hearing the news, she hung up the phone and began to cry. She would not sleep that night, nor would she sleep easy for the next two weeks as she waited for her husband's body to be released from the hospital.

"I cannot explain until now," Loreen Gatus said regarding her feelings at the time of her husband's death. "It came as a surprise." Loreen Gatus was also worried about herself and her young son catching the disease. They were both quarantined and have since been cleared.

On Sept. 11, she was given her husband's belongings, according to Loreen Gatus' nephew, who has been assisting her. But Loreen Gatus waited until after she cleared her quarantine Sept. 15 before opening the package. Her home and the package were disinfected the next day, and Loreen Gatus retrieved the belongings.

Inside the bag were his slippers, a cap, a T-shirt and a phone charger. But Loreen Gatus was surprised to realize that her husband's wallet, with his ID and money, was missing, as well as his pants, a watch and the black iPhone XR that he had been using to video chat with her every day since his admission to GMH.

"I shake the T-shirt, because I think the cellphone is there. It's nothing, it's nothing," Loreen Gatus said.

She said she called her nephew, who contacted the hospital immediately. The hospital said it would investigate. Loreen Gatus said she spoke to security personnel Sept. 30, but they informed her that they found nothing.

GMH forwarded the Post's inquiry about the belongings to its safety and security administrator for investigation on Friday. A follow-up response regarding the administrator's findings was pending as of press time.

'Until now I cannot understand'

"Why it happen? You know all the photos of my husband, in his cellphone it's there," Loreen Gatus said. "And the wallet, all the ID and credit cards and all the things is there."

She doesn't know how she would feel if she never got the items back.

"Until now I cannot understand," Loreen Gatus said. "I'm disappointed, why they did not call me or my nephew? Why us always call to check what happened?"

Other than the monetary value, the items hold sentimental value for Loreen Gatus.

"If possible, can you give me the things from my husband, that memory?" she said.