Wildcat selected for leadership conference in D.C.

YOUNG LEADER: Isabela V. Olivario, an eighth grade student at L.P. Untalan Middle School, has been selected to be a representative of the Untalan Wildcats at the Junior National Young Leaders Conference, being held in Washington, D.C., until July 1. Isabela Olivario was nominated based on academic and leadership achievement. The Jr. NYLC Program is designed to educate, inspire, and motivate students by giving them the confidence and leadership skills that will take them through high school, college and beyond. Isabela Olivario is the daughter of proud parents Efren and Carrie Olivario, residents of Dededo. Courtesy of the Guam Department of Education.