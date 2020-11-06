Wildlife Resources: Be cautious of box jellyfish

Guam residents are urged to be cautious in the water because of the presence of jellyfish, Physalia physalis.

The Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries section issued a press release letting beachgoers and swimmers know that they anticipate box jellyfish to float into local waters from Nov. 9-11.

Box jellyfish can be found on the beach or in the water, especially on reef flats, Division officials state.

Both box jellyfish and Indo-Pacific man-o-wars can sting even if they're washed up on the beach.

Residents who see box jellyfish or Indo-Pacific man-o-wars are urged to notify DAWR Fisheries at (671) 735-0289/82/91/94 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov. Si Yu’os Ma’åse’.